Lorde To Play Boch Center's Wang Theatre As Part Of SOLAR POWER Tour April 2022

For the first time in four years Lorde is going on tour, and she will be making a stop in Boston at the Boch Center's Wang Theatre on April 12, 2022. The news comes just days after the Grammy Winner released the new title track off her upcoming album Solar Power. The album is set to go on sale August 20th, but tickets for Lorde in concert will be available much sooner. Fans can purchase tickets Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster and at the Boch Center Box Office or www.bochcenter.org.

"Solar Power" debuted to fan and critical acclaim, with Billboard stating, "Solar Power" is a fresh chapter in a riveting book, and Lorde fans should be thrilled to meet this new author." The Guardian called the song, "... a distinct reinvention, one that gleefully puts a gap between Lorde and everyone else in terms of her creativity" while noting, "Lorde's comeback single is a lesson in letting pop stars take their time." Since its debut last week, the song has garnered stellar reviews from places like NME and Pitchfork, has trended #1 worldwide across social media, raked in over 30 million streams in its first five days, and was #1 on Spotify's Global and US Song Debut. The song is the first single from Lorde's forthcoming third studio album which will be released via Universal Music New Zealand on August 20th. The album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.

Of the album Lorde says, "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."

In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded "Yellow Flicker Beat" as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. LORDE makes her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed new single, "Solar Power," from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, due out August 20th. LORDE currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday June 25, 2021 at 10:00AM and are available at Ticketmaster and at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.