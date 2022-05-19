Limited Spots Available for Shakespeare & Company's Summer Theater Program

A limited amount of slots are open for Riotous Youth, Shakespeare & Company's summer theater program for children and teenagers, slated to begin Tuesday, July 5.

These one-, two-, and three-week summer theater programs, tailored to different age groups, introduce students ages six to 17 to Shakespeare's language, stories, characters, and themes, using imaginative and playful methods.

Financial aid is available; visit shakespeare.org to learn more, apply, and access necessary program forms. To ensure the health of our Shakespeare & Company community, all Riotous Youth participants who are vaccine eligible must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information, contact Education Programs Administrator Megan Marchione at mmarchione@shakespeare.org or (413) 637-1199, ext. 172.

Available sessions for the 2022 Season include:

• One-week Sessions: $425

Ages 6 - 12

In the Wild & Whispering Woods: a fast-paced, one-week exploration of Shakespeare's characters as they encounter all manner of unexpected hijinks, love, and mysterious creatures in the woods, using text from As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Winter's Tale.

July 25 - 29: ages 6-8

• Two-week Sessions: $800*

Ages 7 - 15

These programs are designed to incorporate voice, movement, and acting to allow students to explore Shakespeare's text emotionally, physically, and intellectually. Participants then create a performance-piece based on their experience of the play, to share with audiences on the final day of the session.

July 5 - 15: Much Ado About Nothing

Session A: ages 7-9

Session B: ages 10-12

Session C: ages 13-15

July 18 - 29: Macbeth

Session D: ages 7-9

Session E: ages 10-12

Session F: ages 13-15

*July 5 - 15 tuition is reduced to $725; no class on Monday, July 4.

Founded in 1978, Shakespeare & Company is one of the leading Shakespeare performance, education, and training outfits in the world, located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. The organization welcomes more than 40,000 patrons annually, and is home to an internationally renowned Center for Actor Training and an award-winning Education Program.