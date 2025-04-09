John Fogerty To Headline Quincy 400 Celebration in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock and roll legend John Fogerty will perform at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Sunday, August 3, 2025, as part of that community’s year-long celebration of its 400th anniversary. Special guest Hearty Har will open the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Quincy400.com.

The concert is among a series of special events throughout the year celebrating 400 years of Quincy’s history. 400 years of history, diversity, culture, people and ideas that have shaped America. Country superstar Darius Rucker will headline a show on August 2, and celebrations also include large-scale family events, historic programming, a lecture series featuring best-selling authors among a host of activities.

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty’s career spans 50 years and he is hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history. As the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits including “Born on the Bayou”, “Green River”, “Proud Mary”, and “Bad Moon Rising”, Fogerty is a Grammy winner who has been honored as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone.

Earning induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame, he is also a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music. In January 2023 he regained control over his works, acquiring majority interest of his worldwide publishing rights from Concord. Currently on a worldwide Celebration Tour, Fogerty is now performing his classic songs, with his two sons, for the first time since owning his catalog of songs which have resonated with fans for over five decades.

Fogerty’s two sons, Shane and Tyler, will open the show with their band Hearty Har. Formed in 2012, the Los Angeles based rockers blend modern psychedelia with classic garage rock.

