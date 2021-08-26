Jessica Vosk Joins P-Town Lineup

Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of The Art House, has announced another spell of late-summer magic that will add lustre to his already glittering tenth anniversary P-Town season. Jessica Vosk, who starred most recently as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, will make her Broadway @ The Art House series debut on Monday, August 30th at 7:00 PM, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. Ms. Vosk's Provincetown performance will precede her recently announced and highly anticipated Carnegie Hall debut, with special guest Kristin Chenoweth, set for early November. She replaces the previously scheduled Beth Malone and joins a summer roster that has boasted a "who's who" of Broadway award-winners and music & comedy all-stars, which continues in high-gear now from late August through late September. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Proof of Vaccination & Masks Are Now Required For All Shows.

Jessica Vosk was the most recent Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked prior to the shut-down. She recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Jessica makes her Art House debut August 30 w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host.

The announcement follows on the heels of sold-out Town Hall & Art House shows this month for Broadway superstars Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara and Drag Race icon Ginger Minj... and news of Provincetown's nationally recognized leadership for its swift and successful implementation of indoor mask mandates and nation-leading vaccination compliance. This was perhaps best chronicled in a recent full-page August 15, 2021 New York Times Sunday Arts & Leisure feature story which spotlighted Jeffery Roberson, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Seth Rudetsky and Mr. Cortale, in which writer Laura Collins-Hughes summed up the experience of attending a live indoor performance by Ms. Kuhn & Mr. Rudetsky in the Broadway @ The Art House series by exclaiming: "So what if we have to wear masks to be present for something this thrilling? So what?"

While storms and surges do indeed blow, Provincetown is redefining How To Succeed In (The Live Entertainment) Business By Keeping A Cool Head And Following The Science. The result: the celestial stars are shining brighter than ever on P-Town's summer stages:

Nicolas King - who the New York Times calls a "polished crooner" who takes pop and jazz and infuses his Broadway roots in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami!" (Theater Scene) - returns to The Art House after headlining for Ptown's CabaretFest in 2019, with Jazz great Mike Renzi on piano this August 26.

Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star on Broadway in CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, and next joins the cast of Chicago on Broadway as Mama Morton, makes her Art House debut on August 27 & 28 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host.

Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her eleventh summer for a two week run from August 31 - September 11, with Billy Stritch at the piano.

Judy Gold, the Emmy-winning comedian, continues her hilarious summer-long run, now extended through September 4.

Ginger Minj, break-out star of RuPaul's Drag Race continues her hot-ticket debut run of shows at The Art House, now through Sept. 11.

Beth Leavel, a Tony nominee this past season in the musical The Prom, Tony Award winner for the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone, and slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway, will make her Town Hall debut on September 5, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio, Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM's On Broadway channel, takes the stage on September 11 with Matthew Ward at the piano.

Daniel Shevlin, star cellist of Well-Strung will debut his new solo show Versatile with Lance Horne at the piano on September 18.

Krysta Rodriguez who recently starred as Liza in the Netflix hit series Halston will be the finale act of the Broadway @ The Art House series later this summer, also with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host, on September 24 & 25.

For information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Proof of vaccination and masks are now required for all shows.