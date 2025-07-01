Jensen McRae, Rotsam and Delta Rae to Join LATE AT THE ANNEX at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Additional programming has been revealed for the Williamstown Theatre Festival's 71st season. The complete Festival takes place from Thursday, July 17 through Sunday, August 3.



The inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model, is led by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris, with actor, model, and co-founder of the online book club “Library Science,” Kaia Gerber and her co-founder Alyssa Reeder, entrepreneur and producer Alex Stoclet, and dancer and member of American Theatre’s “2023’s 6 to watch,” Christopher Rudd.



W71 is a multi-disciplinary theatrical eruption that investigates and celebrates playwright Tennessee Williams, as well as the spaces he inhabited and inspired. This Festival is not nostalgic, and these artists are not simply heralding this canonical icon. They are diving deep, scrutinizing the conditions that influence human behavior, and asking the question, “who tells our stories and why do they tell them the way that they do?”



Late at The Annex, the new variety series highlighting fresh and exciting voices will feature Jensen McRae (Friday, July 25 at 11pm), a 2025 New York Times Artist On The Rise, Grammy Award nominee Rostam (Friday, August 1 at 11pm), the acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and founding member of the band Vampire Weekend who has worked with acts like Haim, Charli XCX, and Carly Rae Jepsen, and Delta Rae (Saturday, August 2 at 11pm), the American folk-rock band featuring Ian Hölljes, Eric Hölljes, and Brittany Hölljes. Additional artists for the first and second weekend of Late at The Annex will be announced shortly.



McRae will do a textual deep dive into the lyrics of her fan favorite songs and as-yet-unreleased music. Through line-by-line analysis and probing audience questions, she will shed light on her lore, her process, and her philosophy on songwriting and storytelling more generally.



Producer, songwriter, and founding member of Vampire Weekend, Rostam returns for his first solo performance in over a year, joined by a cello quartet to perform unreleased material and new arrangements of songs spanning his career. The quartet, led by Hamilton Berry and featuring Emily Brausa, Michael Haas, and Dara Hankins, will accompany him in this unique performance. He has been described by Stereogum as one of the greatest pop and indie-rock producers of his generation, having produced for some of the most important artists of the last decade including Frank Ocean, HAIM, Clairo, Solange, Hamilton Leithauser, Maggie Rogers, Charli XCX, Santigold, Carly Rae Jepsen and many others.



Delta Rae will be in Williamstown workshopping a new musical, The Ninth Woman, and will play a one-night-only concert, presented in partnership with Studio 9 a feature of the FreshGrass Institute, as part of W71’s closing weekend.

