Jacob's Pillow And NOWNESS Partner For Release Of Film Series, BODY LANGUAGE

Jacob's Pillow has partnered with global arts and culture video platform NOWNESS for the release of three films, commissioned by Jacob's Pillow and NOWNESS in a series titled Body Language, centered around the theme of breaking cultural boundaries in dance.

The first film, which was directed by Leo Pfeifer and will be released on Dec. 3, features performance artist Bill Shannon, who moves through New York City landscapes using dance, skateboarding, and his crutches.

The second film, directed by Jean Liu and set to be released on Dec. 6, features three New York City-based performing art troupes whose practice is rooted in Guang Chang Wu - Chinese square dancing. Manhattan Performing Arts Troupe, Team ZhiQing, and Team Red Dance Studio/Eva Dance Studio together reflect on their love for dance and heritage.

The third film will premiere in the new year. Directed by Haley Anderson, this film will feature Virginia-born Irish dance sensation Morgan Bullock, whose unique style bridges the centuries-long tradition of Irish dance and contemporary hip-hop culture.

The 3-5 minute films were curated by Ali Rosa-Salas and Melanie George, associate curators at Jacob's Pillow, and the Pillow's series producer is Ali Rosa-Salas.

"The artists featured in this series exemplify that dance is a fundamental form of communication, one that welcomes vulnerability, complexity, and wonder into the conversation," Rosa-Salas said.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with NOWNESS on the Body Language film series," said Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director, Pamela Tatge. "NOWNESS' mission of promoting excellence in storytelling aligns with our desire to provide a platform to make artists' stories visible in new and inventive ways. We're excited to share this series with the world."

The films will first premiere on the NOWNESS website and social media channels, and after 15 days, will be shared on the Jacob's Pillow YouTube channel and other platforms.

You can watch the first in the series of films on NOWNESS here.