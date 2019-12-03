Ivan Gusev to Perform All-Russian Program at Museum of Russian Icons

The Museum of Russian Icons presents its annual winter concert, featuring the talented concert pianist Ivan Gusev, on Sunday December 15 from 2:00-3:30pm. In his first full-length performance at the Museum, Gusev presents an all-Russian program featuring Alexander Scriabin's "Four preludes" and "Sonata No. 2," two seasons from Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Seasons" cycle, and Modest Mussorgsky's virtuoso ten-piece suite, "Pictures at an Exhibition."

Born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, Gusev spent his early childhood there before his parents relocated to a small town near Moscow to continue his musical training. A graduate of the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and Mannes School of Music in New York, Gusev very naturally combines different performing traditions in his performances. As musicologist Professor Allan Evan has said of Gusev that, "he is a profound, genuine musician who makes each note live and transports you to another existence." Gusev has performed extensively in Russia, Europe and the US; and in November 2018, he performed at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall to a sold-out audience.

Gusev is a winner of the 3rd Gershwin International Music Competition (New York, USA, 2017), a prize-winner of the Chopin International Piano Competition (Hartford, USA, 2018), the New York Piano Festival and Competition (New York, USA, 2017), the Mauro Monopoli Prize International Piano Competition (Barletta, Italy, 2013), the Benditsky Russian Piano Competition (Russia, 2014), the Dorothy MacKenzie Artist Recognition Scholarship Award (International Keyboard Institute and Festival, New York, 2015), and the Third International Neuhaus Piano Competition (Russia, 2015).

TICKETS: Members $25, Nonmembers $35. Performance includes a brief intermission. Register by calling 978.598.5000.

The concert is presented with support from Sounds Ways, Inc. and the greater Worcester Community Foundation.

Listen to Gusev play the third movement from Mozart's Piano Sonata in F Major at

The Museum of Russian Icons inspires the appreciation and study of Russian culture by collecting and exhibiting icons and related objects; igniting the interest of national and international audiences; and offering interactive educational programs. The Museum serves as a leading center for research and scholarship through the Center for Icon Studies and other institutional collaborations. It is the only museum in the US dedicated to Russian icons, and it is the largest collection of icons outside of Russia.



Museum hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11am to 4pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 5pm. First Sunday of the month: free admission! Closed Mondays.

Admission: Adults $10, seniors (59+) $7, Students $5, Children (3-7) $5, Children under 3 Free.

more information, please visit museumofrussianicons.org. Follow the Museum of Russian Icons on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You