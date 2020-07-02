Innovation Arts and Entertainment Launches Movie & Live Entertainment Complex

Innovation Arts & Entertainment, the Chicago based company that founded and operates the annual Beach Road Weekend music festival on Martha's Vineyard, has been awarded a contract to build and operate a new outdoor entertainment center. With three state-of-the-art digital screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod will be the only venue in the Northeast capable of showing movies, concerts, pro sports broadcasts, and comedy all within a 24-hour period. The entertainment center is set to open on July 10 with a showing of Jurassic Park.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including the Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In the facility has a capacity of more than 450 cars, making it one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After months at home, we hope to remind everyone what it is like to experience a favorite movie, comedian, or band surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors," said Adam Epstein, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. "We are already working on some special shows and events that will make the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod unlike any other venue in New England."

With the ongoing concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod will be taking extra steps to ensure the safety of guests. All tickets will be sold in advance to allow touchless entry into the facility. Guests will be able to order all concessions through the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod website and avoid any lines. Each car will be given ample area to park in individual stalls, allowing guests to keep social distance even with the windows down and doors open or even tailgating next to the vehicle.

A schedule of upcoming shows and events will be available soon. Advance tickets for all events will be required and available online at yarmouthdrivein.com. The Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

