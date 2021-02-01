Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

In Provincetown, 24 HOUR PLAYS Celebrates 11th Anniversary Online

The 24 Hour Plays will stream on Saturday, Feb 13 at 7pm with an encore matinee on Sunday, Feb 14 at 2pm.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Now in its 11th year, the Provincetown Theater in partnership with The Provincetown Playwrights' Lab will present the annual 24-Hour Plays on Presidents' Day weekend. Only for this year, the newly created collection of 10-minute plays -written, cast, rehearsed and debuted in a 24 hour timeframe -- will be done online.

Presented as a series of Zoom plays, "Even in the isolating confines of Covid, the determined creativity of our Cape Cod theater-makers are proving that playwriting in the birthplace of American Theater is very much alive and well and zooming into 2021," says Provincetown Theater Artistic Director, David Drake.

On February 13 and 14, five writers, three directors and 15 actors will world premiere their 24 Hour Plays on provincetowntheater.org. The 2021 talent roster includes playwrights Ira Brodsky, Racine Oxtoby, Candace Perry, Laura Shabott and Bragan Thomas. The directors will be Nathan Butera, David Drake and Frank Vasello. And the plays will be performed by John Dennis Anderson, Mary Chris, Mark Enright, Marci Feller, Sylia Francis, Paul E. Halley, Dian Hamilton, Alison Hyder, Tamora Israel, Sandra Paredes, Sylvia Peck, Julia Salinger, Tia Scalcione, Sallie Tighe and David Wallace.

The 24 Hour Plays will stream on provincetowntheater.org on Saturday, Feb 13 at 7pm with an encore matinee on Sunday, Feb 14 at 2pm. Presented free-of-charge, there is a suggested donation of $20. Each performance of The 24 Hour Plays will be followed by a virtual talkback with the audience in which the playwrights and other artists involved will discuss the 24 hour creative process while taking questions from viewers.

For updates, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For further information, visit provincetowntheater.org.


