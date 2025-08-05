I’m With Her To Perform Live At Boston’s Shubert Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning folk trio I’m With Her will perform at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in support of their long-awaited sophomore album Wild and Clear and Blue.

The show, presented by the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, will be a homecoming of sorts for Aoife O'Donovan, who grew up performing in clubs throughout the Boston and Cambridge area. Tickets are on sale now at BochCenter.org.

Formed in 2014, I’m With Her unites three celebrated singer-songwriters—Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins—into a genre-defying supergroup rooted in folk tradition and fearless innovation. Following the success of their Grammy-winning single “Call My Name” and their acclaimed debut album See You Around, the trio now returns with a deeply resonant collection of songs on Wild and Clear and Blue. The new album explores themes of ancestry, lineage, and collective resilience, combining luminous harmonies with a more elaborate sound born of years of shared musical growth.

The performance marks a rare opportunity to see the band live as the members continue to juggle individual solo careers. I'm With Her has played major festivals worldwide since their formation at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, where their chemistry sparked an ongoing creative partnership. The new album marks a sonic evolution for the group, trading the acoustic intimacy of their early recordings for a richer, more expansive palette.

As part of their ongoing commitment to social impact, I’m With Her has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Conscious Alliance and its efforts to end hunger and feed families across the country.