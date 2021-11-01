Hockomock Area YMCA Theatre Program Celebrates 15 Years With ALL TOGETHER NOW!

Theatre at the Hockomock Area YMCA will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend. The Hockomock YMCA's production will be additionally significant, as it will mark the 15th Anniversary of the beloved theatre program.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, November 12th at 7 PM and Saturday, November 13th at 1 PM at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theatre Foxboro.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's catalogue of musicals including Annie, Come From Away, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, Matilda, Rent and many more! The cast includes 32 students ages 7 to 18, in addition to some special appearances by program alumni and staff.

The theatre program at the Hockomock YMCA began in 2006 with one musical performance from a small cast of students. Over the past 15 years, the program has grown to produce upwards of 10 productions a year with students in elementary school through college, in casts as large as 70. Many alumni have gone on to pursue careers in theatre and some also continue working as staff members for the program.

"We are so proud to be reaching this major milestone for the program, and couldn't miss the opportunity to stop and celebrate, especially after such a tough period of navigating the pandemic," explained Performing Arts Director, Julia Paolino. "All Together Now! is the perfect way for us to celebrate the return to live theatre and honor all of the students, families, and staff who have contributed to our program's success over the last 15 years."

Tickets for the performance cost $8/students and $10/adults when purchased in advance and are available online at www.orpheum.org. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door prior to each performance and cost $10/students and $12/adults. Masks are required to be worn by all, regardless of vaccination status.

The cast of All Together Now! includes Giavanna Buckley (Mansfield), Charlotte Coombs (Norfolk), Addison Cooper (Mansfield), Kendall DArcy (Foxboro), Sophia DeMelo (Walpole), Jacob Dikes (Foxboro), Nate Felton (Foxboro), Josie Gallagher (Mansfield), Norah Hamilton (Norfolk), Alexandra Hickey (Wrentham), Catherine Hill (Mansfield), Olivia Hogencamp (Walpole), Nathalie Li (Sharon), Vivienne Liedtke (Millville), Katherine Mullen (Franklin), Caroline O'Neil (Franklin), Lea Pusateri (North Attleboro), Emma Rego (Foxboro), Violet Roth (Mansfield), Miranda Roulleau (Mansfield), Mia Schwehm (Mansfield), Asli Simsek (Walpole), Saveena Singh-Tib (Foxboro), Samantha Baker (Plainville), Gwenne Balcius (Franklin), Olivia Devlin (Franklin), Brigid Gilberti (Franklin), Anne Kane (Walpole), Savannah Nosek (Franklin), Zoey Roth (Mansfield), Zachary Schreiber (Mansfield), and Mallory Simpson (Bellingham).

