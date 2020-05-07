Historian-Author Stephen Puleo To Appear with Boston Public Library & NEHGS

On Thursday, May 14, at 6:00 p.m. EDST, Author Stephen Puleo, will share a dramatic story from the annals of Irish-U.S. history. His just-released book Voyage of Mercy brings to life an inspiring mission beginning in Boston that united the American people and launched our country on its path to providing humanitarian aid worldwide.

His talk, which will take place online and free of charge, is part of a new series titled "American Stories, Inspiration Today" presented by American Ancestors│New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) in partnership with the Boston Public Library. The virtual event series, which features best-selling authors and their new illuminating works, was launched in early April in response to the Covid-19 health crisis.

"The voyage of Boston sea captain Robert Bennet Forbes and the crew of the USS Jamestown is a little-known chapter of American history. We hope many will join us to hear this history brought to life by one of Boston's best-loved historians and appreciate the true tales of our ancestors on both sides of the Atlantic - the heroism and benevolence they displayed at a time of national crisis," said Jean Maguire, Library Director of NEHGS, who will moderate the virtual online event.

The American "Voyage of Mercy" to Ireland took place in 1847 during the potato famine. Coming at a time when interactions between nations consisted of pure political strategy, warfare, and occasional trade, it was a ground-breaking mission: the donation of massive relief to Ireland sparked America's tradition of providing humanitarian aid around the world.

Stephen Puleo is a historian, college teacher, public speaker, and the author of seven books, including Dark Tide: The Great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919. A former award-winning newspaper reporter and contributor to American History magazine, the Boston Globe, and other publications, he has taught at Suffolk University and UMass-Boston.

Jean Maguire is the Library Director at American Ancestors │ New England Historic Genealogical Society, responsible for overseeing the organization's library and special collections, patron services and preservation, as well as the Society's volunteer program. Her areas of research expertise include Irish genealogy and Italian genealogy.

Register for this free event at: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y43ihLaoRmCzDnwqEySMWA

Upcoming virtual events in the "American Stories, Inspiration Today" series include:

Author Libby Copeland with THE LOST FAMILY: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are - Wednesday, May 20, at 6:00 pm EDST. Guest Moderator: Amy Dockser Marcus, staff reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Author Honor Moore with OUR REVOLUTION: A Mother and Daughter at Mid-Century-Monday, June 8, at 6:00 pm EDST. Guest Moderator: Claire Messud, novelist and Senior Lecturer in English, Harvard University.





