Harvard Square Chocolate Tasting Event Returns To Cambridge

The Harvard Square Business Association has announced the return of its 18th Annual Chocolate Tasting Event in Harvard Square.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on Brattle Street between Eliot and Church Streets. The annual celebration brings together local businesses and visitors for an afternoon of chocolate-themed treats and community activities.

Participating Harvard Square businesses will distribute samples including hot chocolate from El Jefe's Taqueria, ice cream from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and additional sweets from shops including Amorino Gelato, Beyond Full, Cambridge Center for Adult Education, Cardullo's Gourmet Shoppe, Chip City, Cinesweets, Daily Provisions, Fruition Chocolate Works, Off the Beaten Path, Toscano, and Tuck's Truffles.

Entertainment will include a performance by Grooversity, a percussion group known for blending Brazilian rhythms such as samba and axé with elements of funk, rock, jazz, and hip-hop.

The annual Chocolate Tasting Event is part of Harvard Square’s Winter Carnival programming and regularly draws large crowds of visitors for its combination of food sampling and live entertainment. Additional information about the event and other Harvard Square programs is available through the Harvard Square Business Association.