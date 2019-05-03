Hanover Theatre to Hosts Pie Competition in Honor of WAITRESS

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts is searching for a creative pie recipe inspired by Jenna's signature pies in Broadway's Waitress the musical, coming to Worcester May 22-26.

Submit your most whimsical pie recipe for a treat that expresses your hopes, dreams, fears or frustrations... something baked right from the heart. A group of finalists will be invited bring their pie on Charter TV3's The Hank Stolz Experience for a tasting, where guest judges will choose a winner. The winner's recipe will be featured as an insert in the official Waitress cookbook, sold every night at the theatre. The winner will also be featured on The Hanover Theatre and Waitress social media channels. All finalists receive tickets to opening night ofWaitress on Wednesday, May 22. Entries should be sent by Wednesday, May 15 to contests@thehanovertheatre.org.

Tickets are on sale now for all performances of Waitress, generously sponsored by UniBank and Worcester State University. Waitress follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, as she dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county and a satisfying run-in with someone new show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award-nominated musical features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus ("Pippin," "Finding Neverland").

Tickets for Waitress start at $45. Discounts are available to members of The Hanover Theatre and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





