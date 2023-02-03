Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Handel and Haydn Society Announces The H+H Stone Fellowship

H+H is currently recruiting for the inaugural fellowship cohort for 2023-2025.

Feb. 03, 2023  

The Handel and Haydn Society announces the H+H Stone Fellowship, a prestigious fellowship for emerging musicians pursuing careers in period instrument performance of Baroque and Classical music. A first of its kind among period-instrument orchestras, the Fellowship will foster the development of early-career musicians whose socio-cultural identities have been historically underrepresented in the field. The fellowship is made possible through a transformative $1 million gift from the James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Fellowship provides an exceptional two-year learning experience, including performances, mentorship, and training with H+H musicians and partners at the New England Conservatory (NEC). Resident fellows will participate in H+H's vibrant orchestra and be a part of Boston's thriving music community. The fellowship launches as a centerpiece of H+H's long-term plan to create pathways toward a more diverse and inclusive orchestra of tomorrow that better serves and reflects its community, and to foster a more equitable field on a national scale.

"We are proud to support this groundbreaking project which will increase access and provide opportunities for new musicians on the H+H stage," said Jim and Cathy Stone. "Our association with H+H goes back many years, and we have seen the organization grow and thrive, impacting more and more people each year. H+H is a special Boston institution with a unique history, and the music connects with audiences in profound ways. With our gift, we encourage H+H's efforts to be more inclusive and welcoming, through all its programs in and around Boston, for every generation."

H+H is recruiting nationally for the inaugural cohort for 2023-2025. The fellowship is geared toward college graduate or post-graduate early-career musicians, and will launch with two string players (violin, viola, cello, or double bass) selected through a competitive audition process. Each resident fellow will participate in eight weeks of residency activity per season, including performing with the H+H orchestra and mentorship and coaching opportunities. Resident fellows will also receive compensation for their performance weeks and audition travel expenses, as well as a housing stipend for those who reside outside of Boston. H+H is partnering with NEC to provide additional mentorship, performance, and training opportunities.

"Our goal is for the resident fellows to become part of the fabric of the ensemble," said David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "The fellows will have two years to focus on career development through performance opportunities and mentorship from senior members of the H+H orchestra. We hope the fellowship will allow for dedicated time to advance mastery of their instrument and to do so in a welcoming and engaging environment."

Development of the fellowship was an organization-wide process that included input from artistic and administrative staff, board members, and industry advisors, including Anthony Trecek-King, H+H Resident Choral Conductor; Reginald Mobley, H+H Programming Consultant; María Romero Ramos, Assistant Professor of the Practice in Violin and Baroque Violin and Director of Historical Performance at Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music; Benjamin Sosland, Provost and Dean of the New England Conservatory; and Jonathan Cohen, H+H's new Artistic Director.

H+H is currently recruiting for the inaugural fellowship cohort for 2023-2025. For eligibility and details, visit handelandhaydn.org/fellowship.



