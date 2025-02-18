Hairfest Returns to Indian Ranch in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The annual Hairfest is set to take place at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The show will feature tributes to all of your favorite 80’s bands. This year’s lineup includes Empire (Queensryche Tribute), Shot Of Poison (Poison Tribute),Ozzmosis (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute), and Beyond Purple (Tribute to Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Dio and Rainbow). Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

Hailed as THE Most Authentic Queensrÿche Tribute, EMPIRE brings you the amazing music of one of the leaders of the progressive metal scene of the late 1980's/early 1990's. This talented group of renowned New England based musicians has been entertaining large crowds to rave reviews for years. EMPIRE performs Operation: Mindcrime, one of the greatest heavy metal concept albums of all time, as well as other hits including “Silent Lucidity,” “Jet City Woman,” “Queen Of The Reich,” “Another Rainy Night,” and many more. Don't miss EMPIRE-THE Most Authentic Queensrÿche Tribute.

Shot of Poison is a group of talented, veteran, rock musicians who've created the world's best tribute to the 35th anniversary of the greatest, hard-rocking, glam-slam party band ever - Poison. Shot of Poison's intention is to bring audiences the look and sound they expect, to make the very best modern-day Poison experience. Few tribute artists have achieved such world-stage exposure. Attention to detail, both aural and visual, has been critical to this success, and includes accurate impersonations of each Poison member with wardrobe accurate to Poison's 2017-18 tours, CO2 jet effects, an interactive video show, balloon drops, rose give-aways, choreographed movements, and big audience interaction.

Are you an Ozzy fan? Then get ready to rock! The members of Ozzmosis take great pride in creating the next best thing to a live Ozzy performance that transports you through time to experience the energy of Ozzy Osbourne capturing his solo career from Randy Rhoads to Zakk Wylde. As the song says, “You can’t kill rock-n-roll, it’s here to stay!” Ozzmosis proves it every time. Join them on this journey of classic metal and relive the complete Ozzy phenomenon.

Beyond Purple creates a dynamic journey through the timeless music of Deep Purple, Whitesnake Rainbow & DIO. With authentic vocals, commanding performances and that unmistakable sound, Beyond Purple’s fast growing reputation as THE 80's Rock tribute experience, has propelled them onto the top-ranking concert stages and festivals across North America. The band faithfully re-creates the vivid experience of live, high-energy music from what many consider to be Rock’s greatest era.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Little River Band on July 6th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

