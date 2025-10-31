HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Launch Digital Lottery In Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Golden Snitch Digital Lottery, in partnership with TodayTix, is now open for he Emerson Colonial Theatre's upcoming engagement of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. The first-ever national tour of the acclaimed Broadway production plays at the Colonial this holiday season for a limited six-week engagement. Performances begin on Sunday, November 9 and continue through Saturday, December 20.

HOW TO ENTER THE GOLDEN SNITCH DIGITAL LOTTERY

Digital lottery entries may be submitted via the TodayTix app – each lottery winner may purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. The lottery ticket price is inclusive of all applicable fees.

DRAWING 1: For performances November 9 – 16, lottery entries must be received by Friday, November 7 at 9:30am EST.

DRAWING 2: For performances November 18 – 23, lottery entries must be received by Friday, November 14 at 9:30am EST.

DRAWING 3: For performances November 25 – 30, lottery entries must be received by Friday, November 21 at 9:30am EST.

DRAWING 4: For performances December 2 – 7, lottery entries must be received by Friday, November 28 at 9:30am EST.

DRAWING 5: For performances December 8 – 14, lottery entries must be received by Friday, December 5 at 9:30am EST.

DRAWING 6: For performances December 16 – 20, lottery entries must be received by Friday, December 12 at 9:30am EST.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE GOLDEN SNITCH DIGITAL LOTTERY

• Winning qualifies entrant for up to two $40 tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

• Winners will be notified through the TodayTix app and email and are given a limited amount of time to claim their discounted tickets.

• No purchase or payment is necessary to enter, nor does a purchase increase the chance of winning.

• Each user can only enter the Digital Lottery once per performance.

• Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Digital Lottery.

• $40 Lottery tickets are void if resold.

• Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, San Francisco, and Chicago. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 6th anniversary.