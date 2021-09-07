Guerilla Opera Announces 15th Anniversary Season

Nimble, resourceful, and transformative, the Guerillas of Boston celebrate their 15th Anniversary Season with live world premiere productions and virtual streaming performances, offering audiences unique access to never before seen works in a whole new light!



This line-up is just the beginning, as the Guerillas are consistently developing new works and finding more opportunities to support composers and artists from Boston and beyond during the pandemic. They may even announce more events as the season progresses.

Live Performances

In the flesh, Guerilla Opera serves up a season of world premieres in unusual venues all over Boston with a free outdoor immersive preview in Haverhill, MA.

Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30PM

ELLIS: Chapter One, Raysel's Story

Music by Gabriele Vanoni & libretto by Ewa Chrusciel

Stage direction and video design by Laine Rettmer

G.A.R. Park, 108 Main St, Haverhill, MA 01830

Free admission

Guerilla Opera presents Ellis: Chapter One at the Haverhill Art Walk, a free immersive presentation of Raysel's Story from the multimedia chamber opera based on true stories of Ellis Island immigrants.

October 2 & 3, 2021 at 7:00PM

ELLIS

Music by Gabriele Vanoni & libretto by Ewa Chrusciel

Stage direction and video design by Laine Rettmer

Old South Meeting House, Boston, MA

Admission: $20.00-$45.00

Tickets go on sale September 1st



Guerilla Opera presents Ellis, a new multimedia and immersive chamber opera exploring true stories from Ellis Island. Experience the clash of cultural identities, the artifacts immigrants bring to this country, and the acceptance or intolerance of cultures through time through emotional stories of migration.

November 17, 2021

FRACTURED

Works by Anahita Abbasi and Bahar Royaee

Stage direction by Deniz Khateri

Museum of Science, 1 Museum Of Science Driveway, Boston, MA, 02114

Admission: $15.00 in advance; $20.00 day-of



Guerilla Opera joins the Museum of Science for a one-night-only live event, Fractured, featuring a performance exhibition of two new works by composers Anahita Abassi and Bahar Royaee exploring themes of fractured experiences, directed by Deniz Khateri.

June 3-5. 2022

I Give You My Home: The Rose Standish Nichols Story

Music and libretto by Beth Wiemann

Nichols Ho use Museum, 55 Mt. Vernon St, Boston, MA 02108

Admission: TBD



A site-specific chamber opera inspired by Rose Standish Nichols and the Nichols House Museum, this world premiere opera paints a portrait of a strong-willed, professional woman and highlights her efforts to affect change through the Women's Peace Movement, Women's Suffrage, and in her professional work as a landscape designer.



Event information and links to purchase admission to all Guerilla Opera events can be found online at guerillaopera.org/eventcal. Patrons needing accessible accommodations may call the Guerilla Opera box office at 617-286-6307 to reserve their tickets.

Accessibility

Guerilla Opera's productions of Ellis and I Give You My Home: The Rose Standish Nichols Story require some walking and may include the use of stairs. Guerilla Opera can accommodate most accessibility needs. Guests are encouraged to call or email Guerilla Opera's Box Office at 617-286-6307 or boxoffice@guerillaopera.org to disclose accessibility needs before attending any live event.

COVID-19 Safety

Guerilla Opera is committed to helping stop the spread of COVID-19. For events that are ticketed through the Guerilla Opera Box Office, all guests must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of any live performance. Guests will be asked to show their vaccination card or test results and a government-issued ID prior to entering any event ticketed by Guerilla Opera. Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, per City of Boston guidelines.



Please note that restrictions and safety protocols may vary for events that are not ticketed by the Guerilla Opera Box Office. We ask all guests to visit the specific show's event details page and carefully read all pre-performance emails and communications for important information pertaining to each performance.

Virtual Performances

As New England turns to winter, Guerilla Opera goes Underground with re-broadcasts of groundbreaking productions from seasons past, and shared developments of new works that will premiere soon!

PARMA Live Stage

Guerilla Opera opens their virtual season with two appearances on the PARMA Live Stage, a free virtual concert series by PARMA Recordings. These re-broadcasts from live performances feature two of their commissioned operas, which are also available through the PARMA label, Loose, Wet, Perforated by Nicholas Vines, and the upcoming January 2022 release of Rumpelstiltskin by Marti Epstein.

Friday, December 3, 2021, 7:00PM EDT

Loose, Wet Perforated by Nicholas Vines

A wild, raunchy "morality" tale in four ordeals.

An encore group viewing from a live performance of the 2016 revival production of the raunchy new opera Loose, Wet, Perforated, with music and libretto by Nicholas Vines and direction by Austin Regan. Available to watch on-demand through the weekend via the PARMA Live Platform.

Friday, January 7, 2022, 7:00PM EDT

Rumpelstiltskin by Marti Epstein

An animated film by Deniz Khateri based on the tale by the Brothers Grimm.



The world premiere of an animated film of Rumpelstiltskin, with music by Marti Epstein and libretto by Marti Epstein and Greg Smucker, shadow puppetry animation and direction by Deniz Khateri, and mastered audio from the studio album. Available to watch on-demand through the weekend via the PARMA Live Platform.

Guerilla Underground

The Guerillas reopen their exclusive virtual series, an "underground" speakeasy experience with interactive perks as their season moves underground.

Friday, February 11, 2022, 7:30PM EDT

Rumpelstiltskin by Marti Epstein

An extended run the world premiere animated film with music by Marti Epstein and libretto by Marti Epstein and Greg Smucker, shadow puppetry animation and direction by Deniz Khateri, and mastered audio from the studio album.

Friday, March 11, 2022, 7:30PM EDT

Ellis by Gabriele Vanoni & Ewa Chrusciel

A broadcast of the live October 2021 performance, in which Guerilla Opera explores the true stories of Ellis Island immigrants, emotional stories of migration we can all relate to.

Friday, April 8, 2022, 7:30PM EDT

I Give You My Home: The Rose Standish Nichols Story by Beth Wiemann

A musical concert of the new chamber opera that will premiere in June 2022, which paints a portrait of a professional woman and her efforts through the Women's Peace and Suffrage Movements and in her work as a landscape designer.



Friday, May 13, 2022, 7:30PM EDT

Surprise Release

What will the Guerillas drop in May? This one top-secret surprise you won't want to miss!

Single Show Admission: $20.00

Subscription Packages: $75.00 - $225.00



Admission to the Guerilla Underground will go on sale December 1st and can be purchased per showing or in subscription packages. Subscription packages allow online audiences to watch and re-watch performances throughout the Guerilla Underground season (February 11 through May 31, 2022) with exclusive perks including access to a VIP chat room each show, VIP virtual video meet-and-greets with Guerilla artists directly after each group viewing, and a party pack with limited edition Guerilla merchandise!



Event information for Guerilla Opera's virtual performances can be found at guerillaopera.org/eventcal. Please check back as events are evolving and being updated.



This season is made possible by the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts, Amphion Foundation, Boston Cultural Council, Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency funded by the Mass Cultural Council, and Mike & Sharon Mollerus and in partnership with Boston's Museum of Science, Revolutionary Spaces, The Gloucester Stage, Trinity Parish of Newton Centre, and HC Media.



For more information, visit Guerilla Opera online at guerillaopera.org!