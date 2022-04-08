Great Barrington Public Theater Season Tickets Now on Sale

Great Barrington Public Theater tickets now on sale. The season opens June 3 with a Solo Festival, five weeks of daring, single-actor shows that run the spectrum of sensibilities, emotions, drama, comedy, history and music; written, performed and directed by local and nationally renowned artists.

GBPT kicks-starts its fourth season in the Daniel Arts Center, Liebowitz Black Box Theater, on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, with four new solo performances that run over the course of five weeks and spotlight the reach and resonance a single, dramatic voice can have on stage.

The solo series starts with the premiere of Alison Larkin's Grief, the Musical...a Comedy (June 3 - 12), with original music by Gary Schreiner and directed by acclaimed stage and screen actor and Egremont resident James Warwick. Alison Larkin's true-to-life story takes audiences from the soaring heights of falling in love when you least expect it, to the crushing heartbreak of suddenly losing it all and finding in yourself the spirit of recovery, renewal and inspiration. Alison's website is http://www.alisonlarkin.com/

Next up, a Special Five-Performance-Only Event: The Shot, (June 16 - 19) is a penetrating, fictional exploration into the backstory of Katharine Graham, iconic and unconquerable publisher of The Washington Post who was instrumental in uncovering the Watergate scandal that brought down the Nixon White House. Written by Robin Gerber, based on her book Katharine Graham: The Leadership Journey of An American Icon, it stars the well-known, incomparable stage and screen actress Sharon Lawrence as Katharine Graham, and is directed by the equally versatile stage and screen actor/writer/director and storyteller Michelle Joyner, who has worked extensively with women writers on both coasts and with Sharon Lawrence on numerous other projects.

Leave Your Fears Here (June 30 - July 10) is a captivating, touching and insightful memoir written and performed by prominent stage and screen actor James Morrison. He recounts his 10-year-old son's sudden diagnosis and battle with brain cancer, through treatment to ultimate recovery. It's a poignant, poetic, heroic story of fear and the power of hope in the dimmest of hours to family triumph. James Morrison has been a regular on 24, Law and Order SVU, The West Wing, Six Feet Under, Twin Peaks: The Return and other tv series and feature films. Legendary producer Norman Lear calls Leave Your Fears Here "An extremely moving play by an extremely moving performer." It's directed by Robert Egan, Artistic Director / Producer of the Ojai Playwrights Conference, where Leave Your Fears Here was initially developed. Egan, producing artistic director of the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles for many years, now makes his home in Great Barrington. These two talents, Egan and Morrison, make this production a compelling experience for GB Public audiences. Further information is on James' site. https://lyfh.jpmorrison.com

The final play in the Solo Fest is The Bard The Beat The Blues (June 8 - June 26). It's a punchy, colorful, imaginative mix of verse, monologue and music by the widely renowned stage and screen actor Will LeBow. He seamlessly weaves together some of Shakespeare's most challenging characters such as Lear, Shylock and Malvolio, with the Beat poetry of Lawrence Ferlinghetti, and moments of live music and lyrics that LeBow composed. The Bard The Beat The Blues runs in rotation throughout the Solo Fest. A Becket MA resident, LeBow is one of the most accomplished stage actors in the country, with credits ranging from Broadway and Lincoln Center to Off-Broadway, and with more than twenty seasons as a company member of ART in Cambridge, MA, along with multiple film and TV roles. He appeared in GB Public's 2021 production of David Mamet's The Christopher Boy's Communion. GB Public's Artistic Director Jim Frangione directs this band-new production.

Soon after Solo Fest wraps in the Liebowitz Black Box Theater, the McConnell Theater mainstage will light up with two full cast ensemble productions. Public Speaking 101 (July 14-24) is a rollicking new comedy by Berkshire favorite, award winning Mark St. Germain. A neurotic amateur actress leads her community theater class of terrified adults to compete in their county's First Annual Public Speaking Competition.

It's followed by Things I Know to Be True (Aug 4-14), a riveting, contemporary drama by Andrew Bovell of an American family coming to terms with deep-set bonds and unspoken truths. More information on GB Public Solo Fest and the coming ensemble works two can be found on the Great Barrington Public Theater site and on Facebook. Tickets and are affordable to all, but seating is limited, especially in the case of the Berkshire Solo Series. Early purchase is encouraged.

The Liebowitz and McConnell Theaters are in the Daniel Arts Center, five minutes minutes from downtown Great Barrington on the beautiful and bucolic campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.