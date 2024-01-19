Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to Springfield in May

The performance is on May 5th, 2024 at 3 p.m.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to Springfield in May

The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform one-day-only in Springfield as they tour the world, bringing timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well.

On a memorable matinee concert, May 5th, 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Springfield Symphony Hall, performing timeless songs that everyone remembers. This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the Massachusetts music scene, to perform their classic two-hour greatest hits show.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Eventide Theatre Company Presents Nöel Cowards BLITHE SPIRIT An Improbable Farce In T Photo
Eventide Theatre Company Presents Nöel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT An Improbable Farce In Three Acts

Eventide Theatre Company will present Nöel Coward's timeless classic, 'Blithe Spirit,' that promises an evening of laughter, mystique, and high spirits. Directed by ETC Board Member, Lynne Johnson, this production will grace the Gertrude Lawrence stage at the Historic Dennis Union Church from February 1st through February 11th.

2
Young Star Soloists Take The Stage For Boston Symphony Orchestra Debuts This February  Photo
Young Star Soloists Take The Stage For Boston Symphony Orchestra Debuts This February 

This February, the Boston Symphony Orchestra welcomes two young superstar soloists who will make their BSO debuts: Randall Goosby playing Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 with BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons (Feb. 2 & 3) and Yunchan Lim performing Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with guest conductor Tugan Sokhiev (Feb. 15–18). ==

3
Cast Set For Northeast Regional Tour Of Shakespeare & Companys A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREA Photo
Cast Set For Northeast Regional Tour Of Shakespeare & Company's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

announces cast for Northeast Regional Tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Tom Jaeger. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Cast and Creative Team Set for BECOMING A MAN World Premiere Stage Adaptation at A.R.T. Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for BECOMING A MAN World Premiere Stage Adaptation at A.R.T.

The cast and creative team has been revealed for Becoming a Man, an A.R.T.-commissioned world-premiere play about the courage—and the community—we need to become ourselves.

More Hot Stories For You

Eventide Theatre Company Presents Nöel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT An Improbable Farce In Three ActsEventide Theatre Company Presents Nöel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT An Improbable Farce In Three Acts
Cast Set For Northeast Regional Tour Of Shakespeare & Company's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAMCast Set For Northeast Regional Tour Of Shakespeare & Company's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Cast and Creative Team Set for BECOMING A MAN World Premiere Stage Adaptation at A.R.T.Cast and Creative Team Set for BECOMING A MAN World Premiere Stage Adaptation at A.R.T.
Westfield Athenaeum and Springfield Chamber Players Present The Springfield Chamber Players String Trio Next MonthWestfield Athenaeum and Springfield Chamber Players Present The Springfield Chamber Players String Trio Next Month

Videos

See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater Video
See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson Video
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Toni Stone in Boston Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
The Porch on Windy Hill in Boston The Porch on Windy Hill
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (4/03-4/21)
Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. in Boston Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
The Company Theatre (4/12-4/14)
Cécile McLorin Salvant in Boston Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sanders Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Moulin Rouge! in Boston Moulin Rouge!
Boston Opera House (1/16-2/04)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
Moby Dick in Boston Moby Dick
Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage (1/23-1/28)PHOTOS
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You