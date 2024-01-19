Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to Springfield in May

The performance is on May 5th, 2024 at 3 p.m.
POPULAR
The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform one-day-only in Springfield as they tour the world, bringing timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well.
On a memorable matinee concert, May 5th, 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Springfield Symphony Hall, performing timeless songs that everyone remembers. This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.
Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the Massachusetts music scene, to perform their classic two-hour greatest hits show.
Videos
|Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)
|Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
|The Porch on Windy Hill
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (4/03-4/21)
|Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
The Company Theatre (4/12-4/14)
|Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sanders Theatre (2/02-2/02)
|Moulin Rouge!
Boston Opera House (1/16-2/04)
|My Fair Lady
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
|Moby Dick
Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage (1/23-1/28)PHOTOS
|An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (2/27-2/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You