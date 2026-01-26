Get The Led Out Added To Indian Ranch Summer Lineup in June

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get The Led Out is set to return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA, on Friday, June 19th, as part of the 2026 White Claw Summer Concert Series. Renowned for their captivating performances, Get The Led Out continues to be a fan favorite each season, bringing the greatest hits of Led Zeppelin to life with unmatched energy and authenticity.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 30th, at 10:00 AM. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants—a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years, while also touching on deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever, heard in concert. GTLO also includes a special acoustic set with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do.”