Franklin Performing Arts Announces THE NUTCRACKER

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will kick off December with the holiday classic: The Nutcracker, presented December 7 and 8 at the Franklin High School Auditorium.

Experience all the festive magic and colorful splendor of The Nutcracker as FPAC stages its cherished annual production of the holiday classic with live orchestra, special guest artists, and more than 100 area dancers.

The Nutcracker remains a highly anticipated and treasured part of the FPAC season - a popular holiday tradition for more than 20 years. The world-famous ballet, set to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, delights the imaginations of audiences young and old with a professional production at a reasonable price.

Tickets are available at www.FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.





