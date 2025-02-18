Faith Ellis Appointed Executive Director of The Wellesley Historical Society

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of the Wellesley Historical Society has announced that Faith Ellis has joined as its new Executive Director. Faith is a Wellesley native and graduate of the University of Virginia, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Mathematics and a Master of Arts in History, both with honors. She lives in Wellesley, where she has strong community and family ties.

"We are so fortunate to welcome Faith as our new Executive Director," said Peter Mongeau, President of the Board. "With her love of history and enthusiasm about the story of our town, we know she is going to bring new ideas and energy to this leadership role."

"I am very excited to join the Wellesley Historical Society and work with its dedicated Board, members, and supporters," said Faith. "I am also very fortunate to join the Society just as it prepares to open the new Wellesley History and Exhibit Center in the center of town."

Taylor Kalloch, the outgoing Executive Director, announced her departure in November 2024. After working at the Society for over 14 years, Taylor will hand over the role of Executive Director to Faith through a planned transition period. Taylor will continue with the Society as its Archivist and Collections Manager.

"I am very proud of everything we have accomplished at the Wellesley Historical Society," said Taylor. "Working with the community and the volunteers that support this organization has been a wonderful experience. I know that Faith will also enjoy the role of Executive Director, and I look forward to working with her."

You can read more about the Wellesley History and Exhibit Center and the Wellesley Historical Society at www.wellesleyhistoricalsociety.com.

