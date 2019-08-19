FPAC Announces Auditions for MATILDA Choreographed by Clay Thomson

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) has announced an open call for their upcoming production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical choreographed by original Broadway cast member Clay Thomson. The initial vocal audition will be held on Thursday, September 5 at THE BLACK BOX. Ages 9-11 at 5:00 pm, ages 12-13 at 6:00 pm, ages 14-18 at 7:00 pm, and adults at 8:00 pm. Those auditioning are asked to prepare 16 bars of a selection in the style of the show. It is requested that auditioners do not sing music from Matilda. Some may be invited from the September 5 audition to attend a callback or invited dance call on Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 pm.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Recently appearing in KING KONG on Broadway, Clay Thomson started out as a competitive gymnast at the age of four, which eventually led him into the performing arts. At age twelve, Clay joined the Cameron Mackintosh/NETworks tour of Oliver!. After completing his freshman year at Pennsylvania State University studying Musical Theatre, Clay toured the U.S, Canada, and Japan with the Broadway First National Tour of West Side Story as A-rab. Soon after returning from tour, he made his Broadway debut in Disney's Newsies, playing Spot Conlon. After that, he was cast in the Original Broadway cast of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. In 2014, Clay left Matilda to perform in New York City Center Encores' productions of Little Me and The Most Happy Fella. He is featured in the viral YouTube video #CupsTapDance as well as his most recent appearance in The Happy Tap Dance #TAPPY.

FPAC's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will run October 19, 20, and 25-27 at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. For more information, visit www.FPAConline.com or call 508-528-3370.

Photo Credit: Dancers of New York





