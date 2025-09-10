Estonian Group Puuluup To Bring Its Take On Nordic Folk Music To Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Estonian duo Puuluup is set to bring their Nordic folk music to life at Club Passim on Sunday, October 5. The pair, consisting of Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson, have been together for over 10 years, touring the world and even reaching the grand final of Eurovision in 2024. Reinventing the talharpa, an ancient bowed string instrument in classic Nordic music, the duo can represent tradition and folklore, while adding their own twist. Crossing Hiiu kannel (talharpa) with electronics, Puuluup oscillates on the border of tradition and modern music styles, flirting with world music, underground, and pop.

Puuluup started in 2014, and its members Ramo Teder (Pastacas as a solo artist) and Marko Veisson (who is also an anthropologist) released their first album Süüta mu lumi in 2018 and a second album Viimane suusataja in 2021.

Puuluup controls the vibrations of Hiiu kannel's strings (talharpa) through effect blocks and the looper and uses alternative playing techniques and sound generation options. Electronically amplified echoes, knocks, squeaks and scrapes are added to the soft hiss of Hiiu kannel. The music is at times dance-pulsating and cinematic and dark, creeping in and carried over from the chambers of the ancient Vormsi talharpists. It sounds like original creations impregnated with tradition, references to punk classics and romantic neo-zombie post-folk with educational content.

Together with the band 5MIINUST, they represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden in 2024 and made it to the grand final. Shortly before that, they released the joint album Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit.

In addition to numerous performances in Estonia, they have performed in Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, and many other countries.