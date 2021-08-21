Edmund Bagnell Will Perform a Concert at Cotuit Center for the Arts

HE PLAYS THE VIOLIN stars Edmund Bagnell, 1st violinist and vocalist of the internationally acclaimed string quartet Well-Strung. Through stories and song, the evening celebrates all things music: from classical to standards, pop to broadway-and of course, with a good dose of fiddle thrown in. This piece is a personal and uplifting journey through music, revealing a different side of the artist in his first original solo cabaret show. Written by and starring Edmund Bagnel, HE PLAYS THE VIOLIN was conceived by Mark Cortale and directed by Michael Schiralli, with music directed by Matt Aument.

Edmund Bagnell is a diverse artist, having performed as an actor, violinist, and singer. In 2012, Edmund became the 1st violinist of the string quartet Well-Strung, which released three chart-topping albums in the classical crossover genre. The band had several notable live performances on the Today Show, has toured internationally, and has performed on Broadway and with many renowned performers such as Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald. In 2019, Edmund premiered HE PLAYS THE VIOLIN at prestigious cabaret venue 54 Below and toured internationally, earning rave reviews.



Edmund Bagnell began his career playing Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium (Off Broadway), Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes), and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other credits include: Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of... (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple.



For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.

Where: Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Route 28, Cotuit

When: Saturday, September 11 at 7:30PM

Admission: Tickets $55, $50 for Members