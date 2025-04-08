Eden Espinosa, William Michals and Emily Skeggs to Perform at The Huntington 2025 Gala

The Huntington will present its annual Spotlight Gala on Monday, April 28, 2025 at the SoWa Power Station. The event will celebrate honorees as well as the achievement of this transformational season. The Gala supports The Huntington’s artistic, education, and community initiatives. Tickets are available starting at $1,000, and sponsorships starting at $5,000 are still available. Young Professionals pricing starts at $250.



The Spotlight Gala honors two people who have made an extraordinary impact on The Huntington and the larger theatre community: former Huntington Trustee and esteemed Boston philanthropist Grace Fey and award-winning playwright Kimberly Belflower, whose play John Proctor is the Villain was a huge success for The Huntington last season and has been extended on Broadway this spring.



The April 28th Gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30pm, followed by an auction and “Sponsor a Class” fundraiser to support The Huntington’s artistic and educational programs, a delicious dinner catered by MAX Ultimate Food, and several performances by Broadway superstars, including: Broadway legend and Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Eden Espinosa, who starred in The Huntington’s Merrily We Roll Along, played Elphaba in the Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco productions of Wicked, and most recently starred in Lempicka on Broadway; The Light in the Piazza star William Michals, who has appeared at Lincoln Center in South Pacific and as the Beast in Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast; and Tony Award-nominee Emily Skeggs, who starred in Our Town at The Huntington and in Fun Home on Broadway.



“The Spotlight Gala is a remarkable celebration of our vibrant creative community and an essential fundraiser for The Huntington’s outstanding theatre education programs,” says Randy Peeler, Chairman of the Board at The Huntington. “This year holds special significance as we come together to honor former Trustee Grace Fey, along with playwright Kimberly Belflower, whose play John Proctor is the Villain captivated audiences at The Huntington last season and continues to impress on Broadway. Adding to the excitement, we are gathering in a fresh location—the SoWa Power Station—which will provide a bold and dynamic backdrop for this special evening.”



Huntington Trustee and host of WCVB Channel 5’s CityLine Karen Holmes Ward will host the evening, and the event is chaired by Donald Nelson, Huntington Advisor Bobby Perino-Thompson, and Huntington Trustee Veronica Wiseman.

