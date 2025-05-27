Dustin Lynch Set To Perform In Doswell In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country singer Dustin Lynch is coming to SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, September 19, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through June 5th, while supplies last.

Dustin Lynch has achieved nine #1s; four Top 5 albums; 10 GOLD, PLATINUM, and MULTI-PLATINUM certified singles; and tallying over 4.4 BILLION cumulative global streams. His sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records), is boldly making a statement. The follow-up to Blue In The Sky, which delivered the history-making 2x PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” – the most-played song at Country radio in 2022 landing at #1 on the Mediabase and #2 on the Billboard Year-End Country Airplay charts – also featured hit singles: #1 “Stars Like Confetti” and “Party Mode.” Lynch has headlined packed venues to sold-out crowds like his recent KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR, in addition to touring with Country’s biggest names including Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Blake Shelton. Since his PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

Tickets are on sale now for Yung Gravy on June 14th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on June 27th, Darius Rucker on July 11th, Russell Dickerson on July 18th, Billy Currington and Kip Moore on July 26th, Foreigner on July 30th, John Fogerty on August 1st, Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler on August 16th, Sam Hunt on August 17th, Cole Swindell on August 21st, and Chase Rice on August 30th. Additional shows will be announced soon for the 2025 concert season.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2025 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets for Dustin Lynch on Friday, September 19, 2025 go on sale Friday, May 30 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.

