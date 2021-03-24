Dramatically Incorrect Presents LEGENDS AND BRIDGE

Dramatically Incorrect Theater Group & Dance Company presents the premiere streaming production of the hit comedy LEGENDS AND BRIDGE by award-winning writer C. Stephen Foster. Directed by Paul R. Gymziak.

Featuring an all-star cast including Valerie Schillawski as Joan Crawford, Debbie Moylan as Judy Garland, Jen Knight as Bette Davis, Matthew DeBettencourt as Madison, Steven Cristofono as Tennessee Williams, and Mic Godin as Cab Driver.

A comedy fusion of "Feud" meets "JUDY!" The imagined story of Joan Crawford inviting Bette Davis and Judy Garland to live with her to work on their comeback film. Toss in Tennessee Williams and a young boy toy and you got a card game filled with Hollywood backstabbing!

"Legends and Bridge" is a comedy imagining former, silver-screen legend Joan Crawford (matronly, washed-up, and pickled on spiked Pepsi) who invites Judy Garland (recently fired from her CBS TV show) and Bette Davis (bitter at no longer being the "Queen of Hollywood") up to her Manhattan apartment in 1965 to live with her as they work on a "secret" film project. Joan attempts to get a sloppy Judy back into shape by putting her on an exercise regime, which Judy takes to like a cat in a washing machine. At the same time, she tries to butter Bette up with little presents. After much prodding from Bette and Judy, Joan reveals the project she has in mind is a screen adaptation of "St. Joan" with Judy and Bette playing bit characters while she stars as St. Joan: "Bette, you'll play my mother, and Judy, you'll play 'the voices'." After hearing this denture-shattering news, all hell breaks loose as each legend tries to maintain her position as top diva. Back-biting, catfights and skullduggery ensue. Throw in a young boy toy that Bette brings home and a drunk Tennessee Williams and watch the comedy unfold.

Streaming April 30 and May 1st, 2021 at 7:30 pm (EST). Tickets $15. Visit https://ditgdc.org for more information.