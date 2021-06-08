Dormeshia Announced as the Recipient of the 2021 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award

Jacob's Pillow has announced Dormeshia as the recipient of the 2021 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. The Award, presented each year to an artist of exceptional vision and achievement, carries a cash prize of $25,000 which the artist can use in any way they wish. Dormeshia is a dynamic tap dancer, choreographer, and instructor who has been lauded as the best of her generation, both by her peers and esteemed dance critics. Her performances have appeared on the Broadway stage, in films, and in choreography for artists including Savion Glover and Gregory Hines. Dormeshia will be honored at Global Pillow: A Virtual Gala, which will be streamed free online on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

"Dormeshia is quite simply one of the greatest tap dancers of our time," said Jacob's Pillow Artistic & Executive Director Pamela Tatge. "She began by dancing with the greats when she was quite young and emerged with dazzling skill and artistry that is all her own. Dormeshia has made singular contributions to the tap world as performer, choreographer, collaborator, educator and mentor. She is a radiant human being whose elegance, flair and generosity of spirit draws us to new heights of what's possible in the tap form. It is an honor to present her with the Jacob's Pillow Dance Award."

"Thank you, Pam, and everyone at the Pillow for selecting me to be the recipient of the Jacob's Pillow Dance Award," Dormeshia said. "You've been watching and supporting my career for 28 years, so I just want to say thank you for creating opportunities for me and other Tap dancers to continue to learn and grow, as artists and people. Thank you for hearing and seeing me when I didn't think you were paying me any attention."