Donations and Volunteers Needed for North Shore Civic Ballet's Auction

The North Shore Civic Ballet is getting ready for its annual online spring auction. The nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts invites the public to get involved in this annual event that raises funds to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The NSCB seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates for services and products in the auction and welcomes volunteers to get involved and participate.

"The North Shore Civic Ballet's annual online spring auction raises funds to support new choreography, costuming, and scholarships, as well as special educational projects. With the public's support, the auction's proceeds help to procure dance equipment and resources. This is also an opportunity for businesses to feature their products and services to prospective customers, while providing patrons with opportunities to try restaurants and other new experiences, such as plays, concerts, and cruises, and other things they might never have done," said Judy Moynihan, member, NSCB board of trustees.

Donate Items to the Auction

Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates or gift cards for a range of products, services or experiences such as hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are donations of tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and additional unique experiences.

A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments receive wide exposure and possibly new customers. All gift certificates, services, experiences, and other items for sale are displayed on the auction’s site with an image, a description, and website link provided by the donor.

Volunteers Needed

"The public can get involved directly and make a difference in shaping the lives of dancers, performers and artists in the North Shore region. We want to support, inspire and train dancers in the region and provide them with the resources they need to appreciate and study this art form. People may donate gift cards and gift certificates for services and products to the online auction. Opportunities are available to volunteer and participate in this community activity," explained Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director of the NSCB.



The NSCB invites people to sign up for volunteer opportunities in the auction by contributing their time or talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. Contact the NSCB in advance at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction or other ways to participate with the dance company, to drop off donations or to schedule a pick-up of a donation.



The auction's website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 27. Financial contributions may also be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet and the auction, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.





