David Hyde Pierce Narrates Boston Lyric Opera's RIDE OF THE VALKYRIES!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston Lyric Opera’s RIDE OF THE VALKYRIES! – a loving send-up of Richard Wagner’s “The Ring Cycle” that marries a “Ziegfeld Follies”-inspired take on the classic German opus with opera’s greatest arias, American Songbook classics and more (plus voiceover narration by Emmy and Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce) – premieres in a one-night-only performance Nov. 12 at the SoWa Power Station in Boston’s South End.

VALKYRIES! is the humorous, horn-helmeted culmination of BLO’s Opera Gala 2025 event that honors Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, The Boston Foundation President Lee M. Pelton, and philanthropists Jane and Steven Akin, the eponymous patrons of BLO’s Emerging Artists Initiative that celebrates its 15th year.

Written and directed by James Blaszko, with BLO Music Director David Angus conducting members of the BLO Orchestra, VALKYRIES! stars internationally acclaimed singers Christine Goerke (far l.) and Morris Robinson (l.) as well as seven current and former Emerging Artists Chelsea Basler, Josie Larsen, Mary Kray, Michelle Trainor, Omar Najmi, Junhan Choi, and Zizhao Wang. Anchored by a slightly unhinged narration from David Hyde Pierce, VALKYRIES! reimagines moments of Wagner’s Ring Cycle storyline as a dazzling variety show, (the “Siegfried Follies”), where Rhinemaidens preside over a glittering nightclub, oversized martinis replace goblets of mead, fierce stallions become showponies, and sisterly relationships save the day. Unchanged? The power of some really good jewelry.

The 2025 edition of BLO’s annual fundraiser, The Opera Gala, raises money for the company’s community and education programs, celebrates the 15th anniversary of its Emerging Artists program, and honors three Boston-area leaders in culture, philanthropy and social change. Philanthropists Jane and Steven Akin, whose generosity helps underwrite the eponymous Jane & Steven Akin Emerging Artists Initiative, will be recognized as Leadership Honorees; internationally known musician and Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, whose conducting work at BLO includes productions of Tosca, Madama Butterfly, Tales of Hoffman and Carmen between 2004-2009, is the Artistic Honoree; and renowned education leader and President of The Boston Foundation Lee M. Pelton, who made his opera debut with BLO in last season’s Carousel, is the Community Honoree. The Gala will be emceed by Neal Ferreira, an artist familiar to Boston Lyric Opera audiences, and himself an alum of the inaugural class of Emerging Artists Initiative in BLO’s 2011/2012 Season.

In addition to the honorees, The Opera Gala will recognize Mary Kray, the 2025/26 Season recipient of BLO’s Stephen Shrestinian Award for Excellence. Named in memory of a beloved BLO Chorus member who died in 1996 at the age of 29, the Shrestinian Award supports the advancement of exceptional early career artists in the BLO Chorus. Funds may be used for career advancement activities such as coaching, classes, graduate school tuition or travel expenses.

“The Opera Gala is one of the most joyful nights of our year—not only because it brings our community together to celebrate opera, but because it directly fuels the programs that make our art form more accessible and alive,” said Bradley Vernatter, BLO’s Stanford Calderwood General Director & CEO. “Ride of the Valkyries! promises to be an unforgettable mix of humor, virtuosity and heart—a reminder that opera can thrill and surprise us, and make us laugh out loud. As we honor remarkable leaders who share our commitment to the arts and education, we appreciate that every dollar raised helps us inspire the next generation of opera artists and audiences through public, educational and professional development programs.”