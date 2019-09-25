DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE Comes To The Boch Center

The Boch Center, Elite Entertainment & Parachute Concerts announced that America's favorite dance show returns to Boston with 'Dancing With The Stars: Live!' at the Boch Center Wang Theatre for two performances on Thursday, January 16 and Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:30PM. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, with more surprise casting to be announced.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





