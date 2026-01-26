Cotuit Center for the Arts Will Present METAMORPHOSES in 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cotuit Center for the Arts to present Metamorphoses, written by Tony Award–winning playwright Mary Zimmerman and directed by Jason R. Mellin. The production runs February 6 through February 22.

Adapted from Ovid’s myths, Metamorphoses weaves a series of interconnected stories that examine love, loss, transformation, and renewal. Through poetic text and visual staging, the play moves between the mortal and the divine, exploring change and its emotional consequences.

“Metamorphoses reminds us that change is inevitable—and often beautiful, even when it's painful,” said director Jason R. Mellin. “This play speaks to the heart in a way few stories can. It's visually stunning, emotionally raw, and deeply human. We've assembled an incredible ensemble, and I truly believe this is a production audiences will feel in their bones.”

Performances take place Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 5:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

The cast includes Lily Anderson, Amelia Burbine, Bill Farrell, Emma Fitzpatrick, Drew Frayre, Janet Geist Moore, Maeve Moriarty, Erica Morris, Avila Rudd, Sam Sewell, Pete Steedman, Rachel Walman, and Shelley West.

Mainstage theatre productions at Cotuit Center for the Arts are supported in tribute to John McGraw.

Tickets are on sale now through the Cotuit Center for the Arts box office.