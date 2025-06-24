Cotuit Center For The Arts to Host Inaugural BLISSFEST: A Weekend Of Arts And Wellness

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This August, Cotuit Center for the Arts invites the Cape Cod community and beyond to slow down, reconnect, and experience something truly transformational with the launch of its first-ever BlissFest: A Weekend of Arts and Wellness, taking place August 15–17, 2025.

BlissFest is a three-day immersive wellness experience celebrating creativity, mindfulness, and connection. Designed for artists, healers, seekers, and anyone craving renewal, the event offers participants the opportunity to explore a rich tapestry of experiences—from eco-printing with natural dyes to crystal bowl sound healing and ecstatic dance—all led by compassionate and skilled teachers.

The weekend features Master Teacher Yuval Samburski, renowned for his transformational work in movement, voice, and inner discovery, along with a host of local wellness practitioners and creatives.

Each day offers a unique journey:

Friday begins with morning Tai Chi and unfolds into intuitive art practices like eco-printing and SoulCollage.

Saturday dives into spiritual insight and self-expression through Oracle 101, crystal bowls and reiki, and ends with an evening of radical joy through movement and music.

Sunday invites attendees to ground themselves in rhythm and breath, with yoga, sound healing, and hands-on clay exploration.

“This weekend was born from a simple question between two friends: What if we could combine our creative and healing gifts into one incredibly stellar, heart-opening experience? BlissFest is the answer to that question,” said Elisabeth Moore, Education Programming Manager at Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Attendees may purchase a full weekend pass or choose individual day passes. Pricing is as follows:

Friday Day Pass – $190

Saturday Day Pass – $145

Sunday Day Pass – $175

Full Weekend Pass – $500

Classes may also be purchased à la carte. Capacity is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To view the full schedule and register, visit cotuit.org/explore/blissfest-a-wellness-arts-collective.

