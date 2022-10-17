Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents CRY IT OUT In The Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

Cry It Out tells the story of three young mothers (and one bewildered father) with little in common except for one huge thing: newborns.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents CRY IT OUT In The Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

Cotuit Center for the Arts and director Mary Arnault present Cry It Out, a play by Molly Smith Metzler. Cry It Out will open on Thursday, October 27 and run through November 13 in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Cry It Out tells the story of three young mothers (and one bewildered father) with little in common except for one huge thing: newborns.

Jessie (Emily Murray) is a corporate lawyer in a Manhattan firm. Lina (Trish LaRose) is a community-college dropout and born-and-bred Long Islander. They don't seem to have anything in common, but marooned at home with infants, they strike up a fast friendship. In the yard between their houses-as far as their baby monitors will reach-they bond over sleep deprivation, unreliable childcare, and "having it all."

But Jessie and Lina's intimacy is punctured when Mitchell (Ari Lew), a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff, appears in the yard and asks if they would include his wife Adrienne (Cara Gerardi), a new mom who is having "a hard time," in their daily coffee dates. Reluctantly, the duo tries to become a trio, but with very mixed-and surprising-results.

Cry It Out is a candid comedy about who gets to make which hard choices in the tinderbox of parenthood and class in the United States. Chris Jones wrote in the Chicago Tribune that it is "a special kind of show," a play that is "empathetic and enjoyable" and "all rings utterly true."

Tickets are $25 or $20 for members of the Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Sierra Boggess, Jeffrey L. Page, Clint Ramos & More Nominated for 6th Berkie Awards - See the Full List of Nominees Here!Sierra Boggess, Jeffrey L. Page, Clint Ramos & More Nominated for 6th Berkie Awards - See the Full List of Nominees Here!
October 17, 2022

The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 6th Berkshire Theatre Awards, known colloquially as The Berkies. This year’s awards recognize shows that opened in the greater Berkshire region between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.
Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces Special Discount Ticket Options for 2022-23 SeasonBoston Symphony Orchestra Announces Special Discount Ticket Options for 2022-23 Season
October 16, 2022

The 2022-23 Boston Symphony Orchestra Season scheduled for September 22 through May 6, will feature a variety of special discounted ticket options.
WHISPERING BONES: AN EVENING OF GHOST STORIES to Return for 12th SeasonWHISPERING BONES: AN EVENING OF GHOST STORIES to Return for 12th Season
October 16, 2022

This year Dr. Betterov-Underhill and Friends will present a new mix of stories, including campfire ghost stories, comic songs, and compelling works by lesser-known masters of the art, such as Vincent O'Sullivan, and will feature a performance of “The Masque of the Red Death” by Edgar Allan Poe.
Handel and Haydn Society to Present Handel's MESSIAH in NovemberHandel and Haydn Society to Present Handel's MESSIAH in November
October 16, 2022

The Handel and Haydn Society will kick off the holiday season with the glorious tradition of performing Handel Messiah at Symphony Hall. Always animated, Václav Luks, artistic director of Prague's Collegium 1704, will conduct the orchestra and chorus for H+H's 169th consecutive year performing the treasured celebration.
Taylor Tomlinson Will Bring THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR to the Boch Center in FebruaryTaylor Tomlinson Will Bring THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR to the Boch Center in February
October 16, 2022

Taylor Tomlinson is heading back on the road and bringing her new “The Have it All Tour” to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, February 3rd. The comedian has starred in a pair of critically acclaimed Netflix specials and brings her new material on tour starting in January.