Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents CRY IT OUT In The Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

Cotuit Center for the Arts and director Mary Arnault present Cry It Out, a play by Molly Smith Metzler. Cry It Out will open on Thursday, October 27 and run through November 13 in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Cry It Out tells the story of three young mothers (and one bewildered father) with little in common except for one huge thing: newborns.

Jessie (Emily Murray) is a corporate lawyer in a Manhattan firm. Lina (Trish LaRose) is a community-college dropout and born-and-bred Long Islander. They don't seem to have anything in common, but marooned at home with infants, they strike up a fast friendship. In the yard between their houses-as far as their baby monitors will reach-they bond over sleep deprivation, unreliable childcare, and "having it all."

But Jessie and Lina's intimacy is punctured when Mitchell (Ari Lew), a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff, appears in the yard and asks if they would include his wife Adrienne (Cara Gerardi), a new mom who is having "a hard time," in their daily coffee dates. Reluctantly, the duo tries to become a trio, but with very mixed-and surprising-results.

Cry It Out is a candid comedy about who gets to make which hard choices in the tinderbox of parenthood and class in the United States. Chris Jones wrote in the Chicago Tribune that it is "a special kind of show," a play that is "empathetic and enjoyable" and "all rings utterly true."

Tickets are $25 or $20 for members of the Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.