College Light Opera Company Announces Plans For a 2021 Summer Season of Musicals

The current plan is to open on June 22 for a nine-musical CLOC season at Highfield Theatre. 

Feb. 7, 2021  

College Light Opera Company has confirmed its plans for a summer 2021 season. The news was announced in a video from executive and artistic director Mark Pearson.

Pearson said that the current plan is to open on June 22 for a nine-musical CLOC season at Highfield Theatre.

The Acting Company will be cut in half to 16 performers, and a three-piece band will be used rather than a full orchestra. There will be no intermission, and everyone will be required to wear masks and socially distance.

The group "agreed it would be better to plan for something because you can always cancel something. That can take two minutes, but planning something (later) takes significantly longer," Pearson said. "So we decided 'Let's just go ahead with the plan now.'"

Watch the video below and stay up to date at http://www.collegelightoperacompany.com/.


