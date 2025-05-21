Club Passim To Host CLUB 47 REVIVAL Show In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bluegrass band Level Best and Boston native, folk musician, and friend of the venue Mitch Greenhill will take the Passim stage for a special “Club 47 Revival” concert on June 5th. Mitch and James Field, lead and senior member of Level Best, met on their very first day of college—just on the other side of Harvard Square.

Both artists performed at the Passim back when it was known as Club 47, making this concert a heartfelt homecoming and a celebration of decades-long musical friendship. Mitch will open the show followed by Level Best. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Formed just seven years ago, Level Best is a traditional bluegrass band, performing festivals, clubs, and music halls on both Coasts as well as touring Europe and Ireland. They have recorded three CDs. Level Best shows feature a rousing mix of country and bluegrass gems. With exciting solo work on fiddle, dobro, mandolin, and banjo, members include Lisa Kay Howard Hughes on mandolin, Wally Hughes on fiddle and Dobro, Ed Lick on banjo, Joe Hannabach on bass, and James Field on guitar.

James's career in bluegrass began many years ago, when he was a member of the Charles River Valley Boys and played many a night at the legendary Club 47, precursor to Passim. With the good fortune to be part of Level Best, it's a special honor for him to return to the Passim stage.

As the son of Manny Greenhill, who founded Folklore Productions in 1957, Mitch Greenhill was exposed to music from childhood. He grew up in the fervent and dynamic 1960's Boston music scene, launching a successful music career as a recording artist, live performer, record producer, and music executive.

Mitch cut his musical eyeteeth at the old Club 47. He has since released 9 albums and 2 books. After joining the family business Folklore Productions (FLi Artists), he represented musicians like Taj Mahal, The Klezmatics and Doc Watson, for whom he produced a Grammy-winning recording. He has composed music and designed sound for regional theaters and on Broadway, and has appeared in a couple of Hollywood movies.

Level Best and Mitch Greenhill will play on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 8pm. Tickets are available now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

