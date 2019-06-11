Chester Theatre's 30th Season Opens Next Week!



Don't miss the New England Premiere of Conor McPherson's The Night Alive Winner of the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play



Dublin. A bare bones flat where two mates are just barely scraping by. When Tommy saves a young woman from a vicious beating, things get worse--and maybe just a bit better.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer, and starring Chester favorites James Barry, Justin Campbell, Joel Ripka, and Marielle Young, and featuring Nick Ullett in his CTC debut (pictured top, l to r).



The cast of The Night Alive in the rehearsal hall (bottom photo, l to r) Joel Ripka, Marielle Young, Justin Campbell, Nick Ullett, and James Barry. (Photo: Shanna Gerlach)

Seats are selling quickly for this remarkable production. Order yours today!

For tickets, please visit www.chestertheatre.org or call the box office at (413) 354-7771. Discounts are available with Season Subscriptions, Flex Passes, and groups of 10 or more. Please call for more information. Box office hours: Monday-Saturday 12pm-5pm.

Chester Theatre Company's performances take place at Town Hall Theatre 15 Middlefield Road Chester, MA. Make your reservations now at our restaurant partner Chester Common Table (413) 354-1076







Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You