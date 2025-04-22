Center Theatre Group Managing Director and CEO Meghan Pressman To Receive Boston College Alumni Artist Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston College will welcome back distinguished 2001 alumna and accomplished theater professional Meghan Pressman during the University's 27th annual Arts Festival, which runs from April 24-26.

A festival highlight is the conferral of the Alumni Artist Award, which recognizes a BC graduate who has demonstrated creativity, innovation, leadership, and vision through contributions to the arts, and who serves as a role model to BC student artists.

This year's honoree, Meghan Pressman, joined Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles as managing director/CEO in 2019, the first woman in that position in its more than 55-year history.

Pressman will speak about her personal journey and formation in her field and receive her award at a free, public campus event on April 24: “The Artists' Journey: Arts Council Awards Ceremony and Networking Reception.” It begins at 4:30 p.m. on BC's Robsham Theater Arts Center (RTAC) main stage. RTAC is located on the University's Chestnut Hill Campus, at 140 Commonwealth Avenue.

During her career, Pressman has held positions at prominent theater and arts organizations, including as managing director of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and director of development for Signature Theatre. She also was associate managing director of Berkeley Rep and managing director for The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work.

Pressman also has worked at numerous other theater and arts organizations across the country, including Yale Repertory Theatre as associate managing director, Chicago Theatre for Young Audiences as co-founding managing director, and at the Chicago Improv Festival as an associate producer.

She holds an MFA in theatre management from Yale School of Drama, an MBA from Yale School of Management, an MA from Northwestern University, and a BA from Boston College. At Yale, she was the recipient of the Morris J. Kaplan Award and the Benjamin Mordecai Scholarship, both for recognition in theatre management. She has served as the vice-chair for the Theatre Communications Group Board of Directors, and is a member of the Broadway League and Tony voter.

Boston College Arts Festival

The Boston College Arts Festival annually brings together the University and surrounding communities to celebrate campus creativity. The 2025 festival will involve some 1,500 faculty, students, staff, and alumni artists, and more than 100 volunteers. The festival's nearly 50 events—running the gamut to include dance, theater, music, literature, exhibits, film, makers, and showcases—are family-friendly and open to the public; most are free of charge. The schedule (subject to change) with event days, times, and locations is available at bc.edu/artsfestival.

