Celtic Woman Returning to North America in Spring 2026 with New Tour

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The GRAMMY-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman, the all-female Irish group, is set to return to North America for their brand-new tour, CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA. Tickets are on sale to the general public now here. VIP tickets are also available.

The tour will begin March 4, 2026 in Providence, Rhode Island at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The new show, featuring Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O’Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new singer Caitríona Sherlock, will include fresh orchestrations, dynamic stage production, and a contemporary spark that aims to honor Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage.

CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA is a tribute to Irish music featuring original compositions brought to life by the four Irish women performers, accompanied by Irish dancers and a full ensemble playing Celtic staples including the bagpipe, bodhran, whistles, and Uilleann pipes.

Since their debut in 2004, Celtic Woman has received more than three billion global streams, 5.3 million U.S. sales, and 12.5 million global equivalent sales. They are drawing nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify and 900 million U.S. streams to date.

CELTIC WOMAN - A NEW ERA performers include:

Mairéad Carlin: A Grammy-nominated singer from Derry, Northern Ireland, Mairéad has performed with orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic and Boston Pops. A Decca (Universal) recording artist, she has shared the stage with Don McLean and Carly Simon, and first joined Celtic Woman in 2013.

Muirgen O’Mahony: From County Cork, Muirgen is a classically trained vocalist with degrees from the Cork School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has performed with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra (Kennedy Center), and onstage at the Royal Albert Hall. Muirgen joined Celtic Woman in 2021 and is featured on multiple albums and PBS specials.

Ciara Ní Mhurchú: Dublin-born dancer and musician, Ciara has performed globally with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Thunder, and Rhythm of the Dance. A two-time All-Ireland Fleadh gold medalist and top World Championship dancer, she recently appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in An Irish Wish (2024) and is proud to join Celtic Woman.

Caitríona Sherlock: A singer from County Monaghan and multiple All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil champion, Caitríona has toured internationally with Irish Christmas in America and ANÚNA. A graduate of University College Dublin, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Croke Park, and with the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra, representing Ireland’s rich musical tradition worldwide.

The 2026 North America Tour

March 4 Providence, RI Veterans Memorial Auditorium March 5 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre March 6 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey March 8 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts March 10 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Centre March 12 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre March 13-14 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre March 15 Huntington, NY The Paramount - Huntington March 17 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre March 18 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall March 19 Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts March 20 New York, NY United Palace March 22 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Opry Theatre March 24 Fort Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theater March 25 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall March 28 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall March 29 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre March 31 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center April 1 Nashville, TN The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts April 2 Indianapolis, IN Old National Center April 3 Elkhart, IN The Lerner Theatre April 4 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre April 6 Winnipeg, MB Centennial Concert Hall April 7 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre April 8 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place April 9 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Resort & Casino April 10 Enoch, AB River Cree Resort & Casino April 13 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Community Auditorium April 15 North Bay, ON Capitol Centre - North Bay April 16 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square April 17 Windsor, ON Caesars Windsor Colosseum April 18 Pickering, ON Pickering Casino Resort April 19 Gloucester, ON Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa April 20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall April 21 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre April 23 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts April 24 Portland, ME State Theatre - Portland April 25 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre April 27 Montréal, QC Théâtre Saint-Denis April 29 Moncton, NB Casino New Brunswick April 30 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre May 2 St. John's, NL Mary Brown's Centre

Photo Courtesy of Celtic Woman