Celtic Woman Returning to North America in Spring 2026 with New Tour

Tickets are on sale now.
The GRAMMY-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman, the all-female Irish group, is set to return to North America for their brand-new tour, CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA. Tickets are on sale to the general public now here. VIP tickets are also available.
The tour will begin March 4, 2026 in Providence, Rhode Island at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The new show, featuring Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O’Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new singer Caitríona Sherlock, will include fresh orchestrations, dynamic stage production, and a contemporary spark that aims to honor Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage.
CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA is a tribute to Irish music featuring original compositions brought to life by the four Irish women performers, accompanied by Irish dancers and a full ensemble playing Celtic staples including the bagpipe, bodhran, whistles, and Uilleann pipes.
Since their debut in 2004, Celtic Woman has received more than three billion global streams, 5.3 million U.S. sales, and 12.5 million global equivalent sales. They are drawing nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify and 900 million U.S. streams to date.
Mairéad Carlin: A Grammy-nominated singer from Derry, Northern Ireland, Mairéad has performed with orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic and Boston Pops. A Decca (Universal) recording artist, she has shared the stage with Don McLean and Carly Simon, and first joined Celtic Woman in 2013.
Muirgen O’Mahony: From County Cork, Muirgen is a classically trained vocalist with degrees from the Cork School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has performed with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra (Kennedy Center), and onstage at the Royal Albert Hall. Muirgen joined Celtic Woman in 2021 and is featured on multiple albums and PBS specials.
Ciara Ní Mhurchú: Dublin-born dancer and musician, Ciara has performed globally with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Thunder, and Rhythm of the Dance. A two-time All-Ireland Fleadh gold medalist and top World Championship dancer, she recently appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in An Irish Wish (2024) and is proud to join Celtic Woman.
Caitríona Sherlock: A singer from County Monaghan and multiple All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil champion, Caitríona has toured internationally with Irish Christmas in America and ANÚNA. A graduate of University College Dublin, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Croke Park, and with the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra, representing Ireland’s rich musical tradition worldwide.
March 4
Providence, RI
Veterans Memorial Auditorium
March 5
Boston, MA
Orpheum Theatre
March 6
New Brunswick, NJ
State Theatre New Jersey
March 8
Wilkes-Barre, PA
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
March 10
Virginia Beach, VA
Sandler Centre
March 12
Stamford, CT
The Palace Theatre
March 13-14
Lancaster, PA
American Music Theatre
March 15
Huntington, NY
The Paramount - Huntington
March 17
Glenside, PA
Keswick Theatre
March 18
Tysons, VA
Capital One Hall
March 19
Easton, PA
State Theatre Center for the Arts
March 20
New York, NY
United Palace
March 22
Myrtle Beach, SC
Carolina Opry Theatre
March 24
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Au-Rene Theater
March 25
Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 28
Fort Myers, FL
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
March 29
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Theatre
March 31
Huntsville, AL
Von Braun Center
April 1
Nashville, TN
The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
April 2
Indianapolis, IN
Old National Center
April 3
Elkhart, IN
The Lerner Theatre
April 4
Joliet, IL
Rialto Square Theatre
April 6
Winnipeg, MB
Centennial Concert Hall
April 7
Regina, SK
Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre
April 8
Saskatoon, SK
TCU Place
April 9
Calgary, AB
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
April 10
Enoch, AB
River Cree Resort & Casino
April 13
Thunder Bay, ON
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
April 15
North Bay, ON
Capitol Centre - North Bay
April 16
Kitchener, ON
Centre in the Square
April 17
Windsor, ON
Caesars Windsor Colosseum
April 18
Pickering, ON
Pickering Casino Resort
April 19
Gloucester, ON
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa
April 20
Hamilton, ON
FirstOntario Concert Hall
April 21
Akron, OH
Akron Civic Theatre
April 23
Concord, NH
Capitol Center for the Arts
April 24
Portland, ME
State Theatre - Portland
April 25
Wallingford, CT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
April 27
Montréal, QC
Théâtre Saint-Denis
April 29
Moncton, NB
Casino New Brunswick
April 30
Halifax, NS
Scotiabank Centre
May 2
St. John's, NL
Mary Brown's Centre
Photo Courtesy of Celtic Woman
