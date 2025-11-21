 tracker
Celtic Woman Returning to North America in Spring 2026 with New Tour

Tickets are on sale now.

By: Nov. 21, 2025
Celtic Woman Returning to North America in Spring 2026 with New Tour Image

The GRAMMY-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman, the all-female Irish group, is set to return to North America for their brand-new tour, CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA. Tickets are on sale to the general public now here. VIP tickets are also available.

The tour will begin March 4, 2026 in Providence, Rhode Island at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The new show, featuring Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O’Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new singer Caitríona Sherlock, will include fresh orchestrations, dynamic stage production, and a contemporary spark that aims to honor Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage.

CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA is a tribute to Irish music featuring original compositions brought to life by the four Irish women performers, accompanied by Irish dancers and a full ensemble playing Celtic staples including the bagpipe, bodhran, whistles, and Uilleann pipes.

Since their debut in 2004, Celtic Woman has received more than three billion global streams, 5.3 million U.S. sales, and 12.5 million global equivalent sales. They are drawing nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify and 900 million U.S. streams to date.

CELTIC WOMAN - A NEW ERA performers include:

Mairéad Carlin: A Grammy-nominated singer from Derry, Northern Ireland, Mairéad has performed with orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic and Boston Pops. A Decca (Universal) recording artist, she has shared the stage with Don McLean and Carly Simon, and first joined Celtic Woman in 2013.

Muirgen O’Mahony: From County Cork, Muirgen is a classically trained vocalist with degrees from the Cork School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has performed with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra (Kennedy Center), and onstage at the Royal Albert Hall. Muirgen joined Celtic Woman in 2021 and is featured on multiple albums and PBS specials.

Ciara Ní Mhurchú: Dublin-born dancer and musician, Ciara has performed globally with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Thunder, and Rhythm of the Dance. A two-time All-Ireland Fleadh gold medalist and top World Championship dancer, she recently appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in An Irish Wish (2024) and is proud to join Celtic Woman.

Caitríona Sherlock: A singer from County Monaghan and multiple All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil champion, Caitríona has toured internationally with Irish Christmas in America and ANÚNA. A graduate of University College Dublin, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Croke Park, and with the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra, representing Ireland’s rich musical tradition worldwide.

The 2026 North America Tour

March 4

Providence, RI

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

March 5

Boston, MA

Orpheum Theatre

March 6

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre New Jersey

March 8

Wilkes-Barre, PA

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 10

Virginia Beach, VA

Sandler Centre

March 12

Stamford, CT

The Palace Theatre

March 13-14

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

March 15

Huntington, NY

The Paramount - Huntington

March 17

Glenside, PA

Keswick Theatre

March 18

Tysons, VA

Capital One Hall

March 19

Easton, PA

State Theatre Center for the Arts

March 20

New York, NY

United Palace

March 22

Myrtle Beach, SC

Carolina Opry Theatre

March 24

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Au-Rene Theater

March 25

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 28

Fort Myers, FL

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

March 29

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

March 31

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center

April 1

Nashville, TN

The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts

April 2

Indianapolis, IN

Old National Center

April 3

Elkhart, IN

The Lerner Theatre

April 4

Joliet, IL

Rialto Square Theatre

April 6

Winnipeg, MB

Centennial Concert Hall

April 7

Regina, SK

Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre

April 8

Saskatoon, SK

TCU Place

April 9

Calgary, AB

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

April 10

Enoch, AB

River Cree Resort & Casino

April 13

Thunder Bay, ON

Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

April 15

North Bay, ON

Capitol Centre - North Bay

April 16

Kitchener, ON

Centre in the Square

April 17

Windsor, ON

Caesars Windsor Colosseum

April 18

Pickering, ON

Pickering Casino Resort

April 19

Gloucester, ON

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa

April 20

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall

April 21

Akron, OH

Akron Civic Theatre

April 23

Concord, NH

Capitol Center for the Arts

April 24

Portland, ME

State Theatre - Portland

April 25

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 27

Montréal, QC

Théâtre Saint-Denis

April 29

Moncton, NB

Casino New Brunswick

April 30

Halifax, NS

Scotiabank Centre

May 2

St. John's, NL

Mary Brown's Centre

Photo Courtesy of Celtic Woman 


