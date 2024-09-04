Cast Set for Conor McPherson's THE WEIR at Berkshire Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed the cast for the upcoming production of Conor McPherson's The Weir, a haunting tale of Irish folklore and revelation.

The Weir, is written by Conor McPherson, and directed by Eric Hill. The production features movement direction by Isadora Wolfe, scenic design by Randall Parsons, costume design by Amy Avila, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, composition and sound design by Scott Killian, and casting by Kelly Gillespie and Caparelliotis Casting.

Previews will run Thursday, September 26 at 7pm and Friday, September 27 at 7pm



ABOUT

Step into a windswept County Leitrim pub in rural Ireland where the chill in the air isn't just from the storm outside. Tony Award-nominated playwright Conor McPherson's celebrated play The Weir unfolds as a captivating and evocative evening set in a small, remote pub, drawing audiences into a world where tales of folklore and the supernatural weave an enchanting, yet eerie, atmosphere.

As the night unfolds amidst the howling wind and crackling fire, Finbar, Jack and Jim captivate the newcomer, Valerie, with their ghostly anecdotes. The atmosphere thickens with suspense and hints of the supernatural, each story woven intricately into the rich fabric of Ireland's haunting traditions. Yet, when Valerie, a recent arrival from Dublin, unveils her own poignant tale, the mood shifts dramatically, leaving the men spellbound by her revelation.

The play unfolds as a tapestry of supernatural narratives interwoven with personal tragedies, showcasing the haunting power of storytelling that binds individuals together in unexpected ways. McPherson's deft touch and the raw emotions brought forth by the characters create an unforgettable theatrical experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.

The Weir promises an unforgettable exploration of human connection, the echoes of personal haunting, and the mystical allure of Ireland's folklore, captivating audiences with its hauntingly evocative storytelling.

This production will be directed by Eric Hill and feature Sean Bridgers as Jack; Joey Collins as Jim; Stephanie Jean Lane as Valerie; Harry Smith as Finbar and Philip Themio Stoddard as Brendan.

Conor McPherson's The Weir ‘s creative team consists of direction by Eric Hill, movement direction by Isadora Wolfe, scenic design by Randall Parsons, costume design by Amy Avila, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, composition and sound design by Scott Killian, dialect coaching by Jennifer Scapetis, stage management by Caroline Ragland, assistant to the director Haas Regen, production assistant Victoria Coulter and casting direction by Kelly Gillespie, CSA and David Caparelliotis/Caparelliotis Casting.

