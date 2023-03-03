Cast Announced For WAM's For Spring Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group have announced casting for their Spring Main Stage production of What The Constitution Means To Me by Heidi Schreck, directed by WAM's Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven. After three preview performances, the production will open on Sunday May 21st, on the Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Group, and runs through June 3. Tickets are on sale now.



WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group are proud to announce that two-time Tony Award nominated actor and Broadway and local favorite, Kate Baldwin, will be playing the role of Heidi. Making her WAM debut, Kate is a familiar face on Berkshire Theatre Group stages, having been seen onstage in A Little Night Music, Bells Are Ringing and Constellations.



Kate McGuire, Artistic Director and CEO of Berkshire Theatre Group, stated: "It is a privilege to support the wonderful Kate Baldwin once again at Berkshire Theatre Group. Our audiences have come to love the warmth and formidable talent she always brings to the stage!"



"Encountering What the Constitution Means to Me was a flashpoint for me in my development as an artist and activist," explained Kate Baldwin. "As our nation grapples with its many imperfections, Heidi Schreck's carefully provocative work showed me how sharing a personal narrative can fire the aching hope that resides in all of us. I'm honored to further her work's legacy in a place I return to over and over: the Berkshires."



Director Kristen van Ginhoven further shared: "The role of Heidi is one that I, and so many other women I know, relate to on a deep level. What's unique about this role, beyond the fact that it centers a middle aged woman, is that the actress ends up playing herself and doing a live debate onstage!" She goes on to state that: "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Kate Baldwin as our Heidi. Getting to know her, witnessing her deep ease with storytelling, her delightful sense of humor, her passion for the future of our country, and her incredible skill as an actress. I am very excited for audiences to join us in May and watch Kate grapple, as herself and in real time, with whether the Constitution is the source of our problems or the solution."



Alongside Kate, in the role of Legionnaire, the male ally who supports Heidi in the telling of her story, will be local award winning actor Jay Sefton. Jay is a familiar face to WAM stages and is delighted to be making his Berkshire Theatre Group debut.



Van Ginhoven shared, "Jay Sefton is someone WAM has loved from the first time we ever saw him perform and whom Berkshire Theatre Group is excited to welcome to their stages. An incredibly talented performer, he brings the sensitivity and support required for this role. The actor playing this role first appears as an assertive American Legionnaire monitoring the speech and debate, and a stickler for the rules/law and then, later turns into Heidi's ally and assistant, playing himself. The role requires an actor who is reflective and genuine with positive male energy and Jay fits that bill perfectly. We are excited for audiences to get to know Jay better and to see Kate and Jay perform in this play together."



Sefton explained that he is "thrilled to be working with WAM and Berkshire Theatre Group on such a timely and poignant play that dives deep into the debate of incremental change versus wholesale change, and asks each of us what this moment in our country's evolution is calling for."



Working alongside Kate Baldwin and Jay Sefton in this boundary breaking play that breathes new life into the Constitution is the all female creative team of What the Constitution Means to Me, with direction by Kristen van Ginhoven, dramaturgy by Talya Kingston, scenic design by Juliana van Haubrich, costume design by Shivanna Sooknanan, lighting design by Lara Dubin, sound design by Caroline Eng and stage management by Samantha Leahan.



WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group are proud to offer equitable seating for this production and encourage patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26-$96. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels, while keeping in mind that the higher ticket price you are able to select, the more we will be able to donate to our recipients (who will be named later this month). WAM Theatre and BTG also offer group tickets (for groups of ten or more) and $5 for EBT card holders.



Tickets to the performances of What the Constitution Means to Me are now on sale. To purchase tickets, visit wamtheatre.com or BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact The Colonial Theatre Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444.



For in person purchasing, the ticket office is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street (The Colonial Theatre) in Pittsfield, MA.



For more information about the 2023 Season and WAM Theatre's programs, events, and artists, please visit wamtheatre.com