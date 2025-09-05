Cassie Swartz Set For One-Night-Only Concert at Boston's Club Cafe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston audiences are in for a treat when vocalist Cassie Swartz takes the stage for a special one-night-only concert at Club Café on Sunday, September 21st at 1:30 PM.

The 75-minute program will feature Broadway classics, heartfelt ballads, and uplifting selections celebrating the connection and authenticity that we all crave.

Joining Swartz will be pianist John Leslie, performing in Club Café's celebrated performance space in the heart of Boston's Theater District.

"This concert is about courage and resilience, a musical love letter to dreamers everywhere' says Swartz. "After debuting this show in New York, I'm thrilled to present this show at Club Café, a space that celebrates Boston's vibrant live performance community."

Cassie Swartz is a vocal coach, actress, concert artist and producer from Boston, Massachusetts. Shortly after her recording of Music of the Night garnered attention from the producers of America's Got Talent, Swartz made her live concert debut at Birdland Jazz Club alongside Phantom Broadway's James Barbour. Cassie produced her own sold-out benefit concert for veterans at Feinstein's 54 Below, alongside guest star Jeremy Stolle from Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, and is currently building concerts in both New York City and Boston. Cassie is an accomplished stage actress appearing regionally in classics such as Annie, Les Miserables, SisterAct, Beauty and the Beast, Shrek, and the Little Mermaid.