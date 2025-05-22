Cape Cod Theatre Project Unveils 2025 Season Featuring New Play Development Presentations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cape Cod Theatre Project has revealed its 31st Season of New Plays, running weekend nights in July from July 3 through July 26 at Falmouth Academy's Simon Center for the Arts. For its 31st Season of Staged Readings of New Plays, CCTP will feature workshops of plays by Heidi Armbruster (July 3-6), Paloma Nozicka (July 10-12), Jake Brasch (July 17-19) and Milo Cramer (July 24-26).

Season Opening Benefit

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's 31st Season begins with a one-night-only 2025 Season Kickoff Performance! On Saturday, June 29 at 7:00 PM, the one-night only benefit will feature scenes from new plays by Cape Cod Theatre Project friends, musical guests, and a taste from the upcoming season. Playwright and Screenwriter PK Simonds offers excerpts from his play Practice Life and BSIDE Cape Cod, a duo that plays original and popular songs. The benefit is sponsored by story., contemporary women's fashion in Falmouth.

Tickets to the June 29th benefit performance may be obtained by purchasing an All Access Pass, now on sale for $125, which grants the holder admission to all performances this summer, or individually. Tickets to the benefit performance are now on sale for $35, and individual tickets to the new play development presentations will go on sale in June.

New Play Development Presentations from July 3 through July 26

"Our goal has always been to bring dynamic, relevant, engaging and entertaining plays and playwrights to the Cape. In a beautiful place, great artistic work can happen," says Artistic Director Hal Brooks. "This year is no exception. I am thrilled to introduce our audience to these compelling and entertaining new voices of the American Theater. Each of these playwright has a unique voice which I know the CCTP audience will connect with."

Scarecrows

The first new play of the season will be Scarecrows, written and performed by Heidi Armbruster, presented Thursday July 3, Saturday July 5, and Sunday July 6, directed by Tamilla Woodard.

A big-city actress lands back on her dad's small-time Wisconsin dairy farm with plans to start a new life. It doesn't take long for her Hallmark movie fantasies to get derailed by busted pipes, lonely nights & toxic neighbors. Broadway's Heidi Armbruster pens and performs a rip-roaringly hilarious and unbelievably touching one-woman journey of roller coasters, meatloaf, kittens, and cows. Many, many cows.

​​Heidi Armbruster: Scarecrow: Dorset Theatre Festival, Next Act, Weidner Center, Page 73 (workshop). Mrs. Christie: Theatreworks, Dorset Theatre Festival, Primary Stages (workshop), Orchard Project (residency) and upcoming productions at Milwaukee Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, and the McCarter. Dairyland: Playmakers Rep, Chautauqua Theater Festival, and workshops at Playhouse on Park, Primary Stages, The Lark, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage. Murder Girl: Forward Theatre Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theater (upcoming) and workshops at Page 73, TAP, Kansas City Rep. The Murder of Roger Ackroyd: Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Alleyway Theatre. Heidi was a member of the Working Farm at Space on Ryder Farm, Page 73 Interstate Writers, and a founding member of Women Artists Writing. Heidi is currently partnering on a new Bruce Hornsby musical "SCKBSTD" and is under commission to write "The Boys From Baraboo," a new play about the Ringling Brothers. As an actress, Heidi has extensive theater, film, and TV credits. Scarecrow was workshopped at Dorset Theatre Festival under the direction of Dina Janis.

Tamilla Woodard, the chair of the Acting Program at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University, and Resident Director at Yale Repertory Theatre, will direct the reading.

Both

Thursday July 10th through Saturday July 12th, CCTP will present Paloma Nozicka's Both.

Xoshi, a young woman, is dealing with a lot: a difficult pregnancy, a new relationship, a family that can't stand her, and the loss of her twin brother Sebastian, who was declared missing last year. As she tries to navigate her life (and keep her sanity), the impossible happens: Sebastian reappears. Her family is overjoyed, but she remains suspicious: where has he been? And why does this version of Sebastian seem so different than the one she knew? And why does everyone believe it's him except her! Both is a thrilling examination of family, love, memory, loyalty, and the power of believing.

Paloma Nozicka is a Mexican-American writer, actor, and award-winning filmmaker. Plays include Enough to Let the Light In (Contemporary American Theater Festival) and Both, which is currently in development with The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Screenwriting credits include "Enough to Let the Light In" (feature), "Horns" (feature), "Each Lovely Thing" (short), "HUGE" (short), "Sam Kelly" (short). Television acting credits include "The Irrational" (NBC); "The Red Line" (CBS); "Proven Innocent," "Empire" (FOX); "Chicago Med," "Chicago PD" (NBC); "The Secret Santa" (TLC); "Under employed" (MTV). Nozicka is a member of the 2023/24 Geffen Playhouse Writers' Room. Both is an O'Neill finalist and will be produced next spring by Teatro Vista in partnership with Steppenwolf.

How to Draw a Triangle

Playwright Jake Brasch brings their play How to Draw a Triangle to CCTP July 17th - 19th.

Aaron is a musical theatre-obsessed fifth grader who pogo sticks to school and wears a fanny pack at all times. Unable to write legibly or catch a ball, he is sent to work with Ms. Jimenez, a burnt-out occupational therapist. After a rocky start, the two form an unlikely bond. A comedy about coming of age, the wreckage of our past, and the heroes who go out on a limb to help us become ourselves.

Jake Brasch (he/they) is a writer + performer + composer + clown and a recent graduate of The Juilliard School. His play The Reservoir is in co-production between The Geffen Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, and Denver Center. They recently won both national awards named for Paula Vogel - from the Kennedy Center and The Vineyard Theatre. Jake is the inaugural recipient of the Terrence McNally Recovery Commission and was recently named a finalist for the Alliance/Kendeda Playwriting Competition. He's a proud alum of the Page 73 Writers Group and Youngblood at The Ensemble Studio Theatre. Jake is currently developing work with the Manhattan Theatre Club, Alliance Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, Denver Center, South Coast Rep, The Acting Company, The Farm Theater, and the EST/Sloan Project. With playwright Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, Jake is a Co-Founder of American Sing-Song, a collective that writes and performs filthy hour-long comedic musicals. Jake has long worked as a birthday party clown in the Tri-State area and is developing a sitcom based on his exploits. He has three brothers, owns 18 pairs of glasses, and lives in Brooklyn with his brilliant husband, Tyler Brasch. BFA: NYU Tisch. jakebrasch.com.

No Singing in the Navy

The final new play of the season is Milo Cramer's No Singing in the Navy!, presented July 24th - July 26th, directed by Aysan Celik.

Three hilarious sailors have $100 and 24 hours in San Diego before they're shipped off to war and certain death in this 3-actor 1-piano attack on the "golden age" of musicals. No Singing in the Navy, a clever riff on 1940s musicals like On the Town, explores what happens when American ideas of innocence and nostalgia collide with messy political realities and uncomfortable truths.

Milo Cramer's Obie-winning solo show SCHOOL PICTURES has been featured on NPR's This American Life, and produced at The Wilma in Philadelphia, Latte Da in Minneapolis, and Playwrights Horizons in New York, where it was named the #1 show of 2023 by Sara Holdren in Vulture. Other works include CUTE ACTIVIST at The Bushwick Starr with Clubbed Thumb ("a brilliant match of material and theater... a fable for our times" - NYT), MINOR CHARACTER with New Saloon at The Public Theater / Under the Radar, and BUSINESS IDEAS, originally developed by Clubbed Thumb and Mabou Mines, winner of the 2024 Kendeda Award at The Alliance Theater in Atlanta. Milo is a MacDowell Fellow, a UCSD MFA, and an Aries.

Aysan Celik (she/hers) is an actor and theater maker. She is a longtime member of the Obie-Award winning investigative theater troupe The Civilians, with whom she has created work and performed since 2002. She is also a founding member of experimental company Theater Mitu with whom she has created and performed in original works for 25 years. Her Off Broadway credits include Artificial Flavors (The Civilians/59E59), Gone Missing (NY City Center), The Undertaking (The Civilians/ 59E59), Paris Commune (The Civilians at BAM and The Public), The Black Eyed (New York Theater Workshop), Juárez: A Documentary Mythology (Theater Mitu/ Rattlestick), and Turn of the Screw (The Acting Company/Theater Row). She is currently a Professor of Acting at UCSD.

All Access Passes

All Access Passes, granting admission to every performance of all four MainStage plays, plus the Season Opening Benefit, are now available for $125 per person. In addition, All Access Pass Holders will also receive four free passes good to bring newcomers to the Cape Cod Theatre Project, good for all plays except the benefit - and have the flexibility to attend any performance. Tickets to the Season Opening Benefit Performance on June 29th are available now by purchasing the All Access Pass for $125 per person or by purchasing a $35 individual ticket good for the benefit only. Single tickets to all other staged readings will be available in June. For tickets and more information visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.

Comments

