CSC & Coolidge Corner Theatre to Present Shakespeare Reimagined: THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms.

For the second year, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen.

The "Shakespeare Reimagined" series in 2022 will consist of three film screenings plus a Q&A session with experts in both theater and film. Last year's series took place entirely online, but this year it will take place at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. The first film in the series takes place on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Further dates will be announced in January 2022.

The first event features the soon-to-be-released film The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. It's the tragic tale of greed, amoral ambition, and power-grabbing that resonates as much today as it did when the play was written 400 years ago. The film has won awards from the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.

Following the film screening, there will be a discussion and Q&A, moderated by CSC Founding Artistic Director Steven Maler, featuring three experts in theater and film:

Sean Burns, Film Critic for WBUR https://www.wbur.org/inside/staff/sean-burns

Anita Diamant, Journalist and best-selling author https://anitadiamant.com/bio/

Harvey Young, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Boston University

https://www.bu.edu/cfa/profile/harvey-young/

In announcing the event, Steven Maler said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Coolidge Corner Theatre. It's fascinating to explore how talented and imaginative film directors have been able to give fresh perspectives on Shakespeare's timeless and engaging stories."

Admission is $15.50 general admission, $12.50 for Coolidge Corner Theater members or for CSC patrons using the ordering code CSC2022. The price includes the film screening and the panel discussion (which will run approximately 30-40 minutes).

Tickets are available at the door, or at coolidge.org. For further information, visit commshakes.org/production/shakespeare-reimagined/ or coolidge.org/csc.

The Coolidge's film and video exhibition areas are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to make any disability-related accommodation requests, please email info@coolidge.org.

All visitors are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test (within 72 hours) for admission to the theater. All guests will be required to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose throughout the building, except when seated inside the theaters while eating and drinking. For further information about the Coolidge's safety protocols, visit coolidge.org/safety.

"Shakespeare Reimagined" will continue with two additional titles in March and May; those titles will be announced in early 2022.