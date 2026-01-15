CROMA Space Unveils 2026 Season Including Comedy, Music and More

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With 14 events spanning comedy, music, dance, poetry, and interdisciplinary experiences, CROMA Space has revealed its first season of 2026, which also marks the launch of its Open Doors Residency for local artists.

This lineup-the most extensive CROMA has presented to date-also includes the third season of the BoriCorridor Tour and special collaborations with Vivo Performing Arts and Arts Action Consortium, solidifying the venue as a hub for cultural expression and community in Boston.

Among the season's opening events are the comedy film special Never Say Never by Puerto Rican actress Marisé Álvarez, a tribute to Cuban music infused with jazz by pianist Aníbal Cruz, innovative performances such as Mother Tongue by tap dancer Ryan Casey, and Five Suns, a reinterpretation of an ancient Aztec creation myth by J. Andrés Ballesteros. Three acclaimed poets-Linda Carney-Goodrich, U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo, and Magdalena Gómez-will also join forces for a spoken word presentation.

"With this season, we reaffirm our commitment to opening doors to creativity and building bridges between cultures. Each performance is an invitation to discover new perspectives and celebrate the artistic richness that connects us," said Elsa Mosquera, principal of Ágora Cultural Architects.

The season will feature two additional Puerto Rican acts: the traditional music ensemble Versos de Mujer and the legendary Nueva Canción duo of Roy Brown & Zoraida Santiago. As part of Open Doors, the Kalliope Reed Quintet will launch its album Cañas sin fronteras, and vocalist and activist Zakiyyah will present Rhymes and Reckonings, an interactive show that blends dance, live vocals, and global rhythms.

Other highlights include Guatemalan artist Mercedes Escobar and three multidisciplinary projects: Free Pile Production's puppet show, Brasa/Ember, a dance-theater piece by Mar Parrilla, and New Model Asian, an interdisciplinary performance by Matthew Lau combining percussion, live electronics, and visuals. Additionally, the collaboration with Vivo Performing Arts will bring pianist Zahili Zamora for a free concert fusing jazz, classical music, and Afro-Cuban rhythms.

Tickets for all events are available at www.boritix.com.

CROMA SPACE FIRST SEASON 2026

Marisé Álvarez | Nunca Digas Nunca: A Comedy Special

BoriCorridor Tour 2026

Saturday, February 21 | 8:00 p.m.

Actress, writer, and comedian Marisé "Tata" Álvarez brings her stand-up film Nunca Digas Nunca (Never Say Never) to the BoriCorridor Tour. Recorded live at the historic Teatro Shorty Castro in San Juan, the special now debuts on the big screen, featuring Álvarez's sharp humor and unmistakable honesty. She reflects on life in Los Angeles, the realities of sharing a home, why she doesn't want to be a mother, and her relationship with her father, Pito Álvarez. A comedy special that blends personal stories with bold wit, Nunca Digas Nunca offers an evening of laughter, truth, and heartfelt storytelling.

Aníbal Cruz Concert

Open Doors Residency Artist

Saturday, February 28 | 7:00 PM

Cuban pianist and composer Aníbal Cruz blends son, rumba, and Afro-Cuban rhythms with global sounds in an intimate concert that celebrates connection and evolution. This performance offers audiences a personal journey through Cuban musical traditions infused with jazz and world influences.

Ryan Casey | Mother Tongue

Open Doors Residency Artist

Saturday, March 14 | 7:00 PM

"Mother Tongue" is a rhythm tap performance that celebrates language and diversity through movement and sound. Set to a soundtrack featuring female vocalists singing in multiple languages from around the world, the show immerses audiences in a lively, non-Anglicized experience that highlights rhythm as a universal language.

J. Andrés Ballesteros | Five Suns

Open Doors Residency Artist

Saturday, March 21 | 7:00 PM

Five Suns retells an ancient Aztec myth of creation and rebirth through music and narration. This multidisciplinary work combines storytelling and ensemble performance to celebrate Mesoamerican culture and spark curiosity about its rich traditions.

Linda Carney-Goodrich, U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo, and Magdalena Gómez |

ROOT/RAÍZ / MIDZI / FRÉAMH

Open Doors Residency Artists

Saturday, March 28 | 7:00 PM

Three acclaimed poets, Linda Carney-Goodrich, U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo, and Magdalena Gómez, join forces in a spoken word performance that weaves together stories of identity, resilience, and joy. Their collaboration invites audiences to reflect on origins and build community through art.

Kalliope Reed Quintet | Cañas sin Fronteras Album Release Concert

Open Doors Residency Artist

Saturday, April 11 | 7:00 PM

Celebrate the release of Kalliope Reed Quintet's new album, Cañas sin Fronteras, featuring works by living composers from across the Americas. This concert highlights cultural diversity and the evolution of the reed quintet through bold, contemporary sounds.

Mercedes Escobar presents LATIN AMERICANA

Open Doors Residency Artist

Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM

Guatemalan singer-songwriter Mercedes Escobar brings her bold Latin Americana style to the stage, blending blues, country, and Latin traditions. Performing bilingually, she creates a musical space where cultures converge in a fresh and authentic sound.

Free Pile Productions Presents: The Living Room

Open Doors Residency Artist

Saturday, April 18 | 7:00 PM

Inspired by the founding of the GLBT Historical Society, which archives the possessions of people who died of AIDS in the 1980s, The Living Room is an evening-length musical that employs Free Pile Productions' signature blend of the heartfelt and absurd to tenderly explore grief, memory, and love through puppetry, music, and crankies (illustrated panoramic scrolls).

Versos de Mujer: Con Puerto Rico en el corazón

BoriCorridor Tour 2026

Saturday, April 25 | 7:30 PM

Versos de Mujer brings Puerto Rican traditional music to life through the artistry of women trovadoras and instrumentalists. Their performance preserves cultural heritage while sharing its passion and authenticity with the diaspora during the BoriCorridor Tour 2026 edition.

Matthew Lau | New Model Asian

Open Doors Residency

Saturday, May 2 | 7:00 PM

New Model Asian is an interdisciplinary work combining percussion, live electronics, and generative visuals to explore identity and representation. Matthew Lau and collaborators challenge norms and celebrate diversity through a groundbreaking sonic and visual experience.

Zahili Zamora & Friends

A Vivo Performing Arts event

Saturday, May 2 | 3:00 PM | ASC

Pianist Zahili Zamora presents a dynamic fusion of classical piano, jazz, and Afro-Cuban rhythms in a performance that embodies healing and resilience. Her improvisational brilliance crafts an intensely personal yet universally resonant musical journey.

Black and Bold Presents: Rhymes and Reckonings

Open Doors Residency

Saturday, May 16 | 7:00 PM

Zakiyyah presents her first-ever live event combining immersive activations with the powerful impact of music, the essence of civic engagement, and the thought-provoking innovation of a TED talk. Come experience sounds from her debut album, African Import, and explore an event where the arts and changemaking come alive!

Roy Brown & Zoraida Santiago | "De la Tierra en que nací"

BoriCorridor Tour 2026

Thursday, May 21 | 7:30 p.m.

Icons of Puerto Rico's Nueva Canción movement reunite for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling. Roy Brown and Zoraida Santiago bring their timeless voices to the diaspora, honoring tradition and social consciousness.

Mar Parrilla | Brasa/Ember

Open Doors Residency

Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 PM

With Brasa/Ember, Mar Parrilla presents an evening-length dance theater work that integrates movement, live music, and ritual to explore memory, resistance, and ancestral knowledge. Created by Danza Orgánica, the piece invites audiences into an immersive experience rooted in Caribbean and diasporic traditions.