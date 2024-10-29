Bryn Boice Directs TARTUFFE With Hub Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hub Theatre Company of Boston will close its critically acclaimed 11th season with Molière's celebrated comedy Tartuffe, directed by Elliot Norton Award winner Bryn Boice.

The show will run Saturday, November 9, through Sunday, November 24, 2024, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and on Sundays at 2:00 pm at The Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre, 539 Tremont St. in Boston's Back Bay. Tickets to all performances are “Pay-What-You-Can.”

Donations of new and gently loved children's books will be collected at each show for local charities. For tickets and more information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

Poor gullible Orgon refuses to see what's hiding in plain sight! He's been duped by Tartuffe, a charismatic con man, who fully intends to make off with his family, his fortune and maybe even his kitchen sink! Thank goodness the women of the household are not so easily fooled. Together they vow to reveal his ruse and beat Tartuffe at his own game. But will their daring deception be enough to defeat the sanctimonious scoundrel before the final curtain? Packed with witty wordplay, laughable lies, and the pretense of piety, this side-splitting satire will keep audiences on their toes and on the edge of their seats.



Local favorite Bryn Boice directs eleven of the area's funniest actors: Steve Auger (Dorchester), Lily Ayotte (Jamaica Plain), Jeremy Beazlie (Manchester-by-the-Sea), Patrick Curran (Framingham), Lauren Elias (Brookline), June Kfoury (Lawrence), Brendan O'Neill (Salisbury), Brooks Reeves (Chelsea), Laura Rocklyn (Boston), Kayla Sessoms (East Boston), and Robert Thorpe (Cambridge) in this fast-paced farce.

Molière (born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin), a French playwright and actor, is widely regarded as one of the greatest masters of comedy in Western literature. He is best known for his sharp social satires, such as The Learned Ladies, The Misanthrope, and The Imaginary Invalid, which all hilariously critiqued the hypocrisy, greed, and pretensions of society. In fact, Tartuffe immediately sparked such outrage among the clergy that the Archbishop threatened to excommunicate anyone who read, saw or performed it. Despite this, Molière is credited with revolutionizing French theater with his wit, innovative use of farce, and character-driven humor. In all of his plays, Molière took the starring comic role; his favorites being jealous lovers and monomaniacal members of the bourgeoisie whose character flaws were exaggerated to the point of extreme comedy. He died of a hemorrhage hours after suffering a coughing fit on stage while performing as Argan, his famous hypochondriac character in An Imaginary Invalid.



Pulitzer-prize winner Richard Wilbur's most noted works are his translations of Molière's four most outstanding verse plays, The Misanthrope, Tartuffe, The School for Wives, and The Learned Ladies. His translations of Molière's works have been performed globally, including productions on Broadway and the National Theatre in London. Among Mr. Wilbur's awards are two Pulitzer Prizes, a National Book Award and a Guggenheim Fellowship. He has served as both Chancellor and President of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 1987 he was named the second Poet Laureate of the United States.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org.

Comments