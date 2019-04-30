Broadway's Mamie Parris to Bring Solo Show To The Black Box

THE BLACK BOX Broadway Series presents Mamie Parris in a one-night-only solo show accompanied by Broadway composer Barbara Anselmi (It Should Have Been You) on Saturday, May 11 at 8 pm.

On Broadway, Mamie most recently returned to the cast of School of Rock in the role of Rosalie. She previously starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical CATS. Her other Broadway and National Tour credits include School of Rock (Patty) (cast album), Wicked (Elphaba), 9 To 5 The Musical (as Judy Bernly, the role created by Jane Fonda in the iconic film), the Tony-Nominated revival of Ragtime, 5-time Tony-Winner The Drowsy Chaperone, Legally Blonde the Musical, and Roundabout Theatre's acclaimed revivals of On The 20th Century (Agnes) (cast album), and 110 In the Shade (cast album). Off-Broadway credits include Pump Boys and Dinettes (Prudie), part of the Encores! Off-Center series, and See Rock City and Other Destinations (Dodi) presented by the Transport Group (cast album out now). Other notable credits include roles at The Goodspeed Opera House, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, The Muny, The Macau International Music Festival in Macau, China, and many more. Her film and television credits include The Blacklist (NBC), A Stand Up Guy (Orchard), and State of Affairs (NBC).

Composer Barbara Anselmi has a long resume as a music director, arranger, and orchestrator. Her writing career began after 9/11 with All Join Together, the title song of a CD that raised money for The New York Times 9/11 fund. Other works include The Orphan Train, book/lyrics by Susan and Sasha Nanus, A Christmas Carol, and The Acting Company Salon Series, (starring F. Murray Abraham and Lynn Redgrave). She was a part of the Drama Desk Award nominee "The Audience," and worked for companies such as Theatreworks USA, the Goodspeed Opera House, and Musicals Tonight. Her work has been heard on television and concerts across the country. Barbara is a Faculty member at CAP 21 Musical Theatre Conservatory, The New Studio at NYU, and Barnard College, and Alumna of NYU and the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop.

The concert is sponsored by the Waters Corporation and Middlesex Savings Bank. Tickets can be purchased at www.theblackboxonline.com by calling 508-528-3370, or at the door. You can follow THE BLACK BOX on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.





