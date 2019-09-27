Broadway In Boston JERSEY BOYS On Sale This Monday

Broadway In Boston announced today that tickets will go on sale Monday, September 30 for the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. JERSEY BOYS will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre March 18 - 22, 2020 as part of the Lexus 2019-2020 Broadway In Boston Season.

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com or by calling (888) 616-0272. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Box Office, 106 Boylston Street, Boston, MA For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS won the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award -winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Catch a sneak peek of Jersey Boys! Log on to www.JerseyBoysTour.com/watch.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. JERSEY BOYS will return to New York with a new production in November 2017. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006 and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS is also currently touring the United Kingdom and Australia. JERSEY BOYS worldwide has been seen by over 26 million people (as of January 2019).

The JERSEY BOYS design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award for his Lighting Design of JERSEY BOYS), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link and Rick Steiner.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

Visit the JERSEY BOYS website at www.JerseyBoysTour.com.





